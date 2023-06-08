From Mariners to high school stars, from Hoopfest to boxers, we scan the dial on another great Thursday

Our Thursday show, er, column this time of year usually isn’t filled with breathtaking news. Today is no different. But there are a few things to take a swing at. Let’s hope we make more contact than that professional baseball team that plays across the mountains.

Success and improvement are hardly ever linear. There are always ups and downs. Domination followed by failure and adjustment. If an athlete or team is lucky, the trend is always up, but the steps to get to the peaks include some valleys.

George Kirby is finding that out. So are the Mariners.

Kirby got knocked around Wednesday in San Diego. The M’s have been knocked around more than not this season. The former seems destined to figure it out. The latter? Less certainty there. Hope of a turnaround is hard when the back wheels keep spinning in the mud. A crash starts to look more and more likely.

There are about 45 games to figure it out. And then the trade deadline looms. Decisions made. The future path charted. We’ll see.

A couple of days ago, we were perusing ESPN’s website, looking for interesting nuggets not just for our edification but for yours as well. We found one. Then, in a predictable old-enough-for-Medicare move, forgot where it was buried. Luckily, we left a map.

We followed the map this morning to this rating of girls high school basketball players who have impressed this spring. Colfax High’s Brynn McGaughy is among the chosen. About time.

McGaughy has always stood out among the Inland Northwest’s players, though her ascendance in the national spotlight has been slowed a bit thanks to the pandemic. But now the junior-to-be with offers from just about every school in nation is on the national radar.

Not just a blip, either. A full-blown, you-have-to-see-this alert.

For those of us who were around when stars like Regan Freuen, Emily Westerberg, Briann January and Angie Bjorklund were attracting college coaches from all over to the area, it’s nothing new. But common? Not lately. There’s nothing common about such talent. That’s what sets such players like McGaughy apart.

As every day takes us further from the pandemic, summer events begin to look more and more, well, normal. Hoopfest is no exception.

The 3-on-3 event in downtown Spokane, which started when we still considered ourself young, saw a large uptick in registration this year. That’s good. And stressful.

The good is obvious. The tournament is part of the basketball soul of Spokane. Arguably the core of it. The stress is more under the radar. The folks who run the tournament need more help in the form of volunteer court monitors.

Not every court has a monitor, but those who do need them, if only to keep the younger players focused and on track. With any major community event, from Bloomsday to the Lilac Parade, volunteers supply the heart. Hoopfest is no different.

If you have the time, contact the organization and keep it pumping.

It’s weird, considering the time of year, but we just finished reading our second exceptional historically based story in the S-R in as many weeks. This time it was John Blanchette, who has spent the past 40 years using his exceptional writing ability to entertain and inform the area, delving into the mysterious life of a Spokane boxer.

Tiger Jack Fox is headed to the International Boxing Hall of Fame, but we’re pretty sure a large majority of Spokane has never heard his name. That’s too bad, as Blanchette makes clear, tracking the boxer’s life from beginning to end.

The twists and turns remind us of a drive through a river canyon. The ups and down, the mountain pass that follows. And the destination? Spokane. Who would have thought? Or remembered.

We need a day off. Not just from here, but sleeping in would be nice. But from daily stress. And the rectangles – TV, phone, pad – that seem to attract our attention more than ever. What is the euphemism? “A spa day?” Maybe that but more likely a day somewhere away from the city, surrounded by the smell of pines and the sounds of silence. A lounge chair, a book and an unending supply of ice-cold diet Pepsi. Seems perfect. Unattainable, too.