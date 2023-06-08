Gesa Credit Union expands footprint into North Idaho
June 8, 2023 Updated Thu., June 8, 2023 at 7:46 p.m.
Gesa Credit Union is building a 10,500-square-foot multi-tenant building in Post Falls where the Richland-based financial institution plans to establish its full-service branch in Idaho.
Richard Waddle, Gesa’s executive vice president, said the total project cost, including land, construction and equipping the branch, is about $7 million.
The new branch, to be located at 317 S. Beck Road, is scheduled to open in December, he said.
Dardan Enterprises Inc., of Post Falls, is the contractor on the project, and Joseph Hampton, of Spokane-based MMEC Architecture & Interiors LLC, designed it.
“We’ve seen a strong growth in loans and deposits in Kootenai County,” said Waddle. “The new branch will put us in a better position to serve our growing membership.”
The branch will take up 4,500 square feet of space, and the remaining 6,000 square feet of space will accommodate up to three additional tenants.
The branch will employ eight to 10 people and offer personal and business banking services, including loans and mortgages, he said.
The branch will offer both drive-up and walk-up interactive teller machines, which will be accessible 24/7. Interactive teller machines are similar to ATMs with the added capability of live video chats with credit union representatives.
The Post Falls branch will be Gesa’s first full-service branch in Idaho, although Gesa last year opened a commercial loan center at 2140 W. Riverstone Dr., in Coeur d’Alene.
Gesa operates five branches in Spokane County, according to the Journal’s most recent credit union list.
