Briefs: Idaho wildlife officials remind campers to use good bear practices

From staff reports

From staff reports

Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding campers to use safe practices while weather permits campers to venture farther into the North Idaho mountains.

Recent grizzly bear activity in game management units 3 and 4A, located in the Panhandles, are a reminder that grizzlies can occupy any region in North and eastern Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle Region have recently confirmed the presence of grizzly bears in areas of GMUs 3 and 4A. Unit 3 runs from the southern tip of Lake Coeur d’Alene to Athol and Pinehurst to the east.

Unit 4A runs from Farragut State Park along the southern edge of Lake Pend Oreille to the Montana border.

Although grizzly bears are most commonly observed in the Cabinet and Selkirk mountain ranges in GMU 1, they have also been infrequently observed in nearly all of the Panhandle game management units.

Grizzly bears are also commonly found in much of Idaho’s Upper Snake Region in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem and campers should be prepared to encounter them in those units near the park.

Black bears, on the other hand, are common throughout all GMUs in the Panhandle and across the state, according to the news release.

With spring and summer in full swing in most of the state, now is a perfect time for some basic bear awareness reminders while recreating in the woods and while living in close proximity to bears.

Tips for remaining safe in bear country:

• Carry bear spray and keep it accessible and within reach.

• Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.

• Look for grizzly bear signs, including fresh tracks, scats, digs and carcasses or gut piles.

• Hang meat, food and garbage at least 200 yards from camp, 10 feet off the ground and 4 feet from the vertical support.

• When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.

Tips for living in bear country:

• Electric fences are the most effective deterrent to keep grizzly bears from unwanted areas.

• Dispose of livestock carcasses by distributing them away from people, buildings and other livestock.

• Vulnerable livestock should be secured within an electric fence when unattended by people or at night.

• Properly dispose of trash and compost.

• Securely store food, garbage, livestock feed, grain, scented products and other attractants in a bear-resistant place, such as hard-sided buildings with four walls, a roof and locking door.

• Keep pet food secured as you do your own.

• Clean your grills and keep them in a building, if possible.

Walleye fishing in Lake Pend Oreille

Idaho Fish and Game officials also want to make sure anglers know summer walleye in Lake Pend Oreille are on the move, according to a news release.

Walleye spawning has ended and the fish have distributed widely throughout the Pend Oreille system.

In the past month, walleye have moved down the Pend Oreille River and throughout the Clark Fork Delta and river.

Good locations include the U.S. Highway 95 Long Bridge and Railroad Bridge.

Walleye anglers in these areas have reported catching fish during low light conditions on shallow flats and rocky shorelines early in summer before weeds become more established.

The Sunnyside Point to Fisherman’s Island areas also continue to hold a number of walleye.

In these areas, anglers trolling crawler harnesses or crankbaits near drop offs can be effective, according to the release.

Biologists track acoustic-tagged walleye to learn more about walleye movements and to help anglers effectively target walleye and participate in the Lake Pend Oreille angler incentive program.

As a reminder, the state has placed several $1,000-reward-tagged walleye in the Lake Pend Oreille system.

In May, two anglers turned in tagged walleye for the reward.