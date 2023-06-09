The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
62°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Go catch a fish, Idaho. No license necessary on Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 10.

June 9, 2023 Updated Fri., June 9, 2023 at 9:01 p.m.

Sullivan Creek flows into the Mill Pond restoration site once inundated by a 64-acre reservoir. (RICH LANDERS/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Sullivan Creek flows into the Mill Pond restoration site once inundated by a 64-acre reservoir. (RICH LANDERS/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy this photo
By Audrey Dutton Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho children can always fish without a license in Idaho. But teens and adults will be able to join the no-license-necessary fishing fun during Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day: Saturday.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 500,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Idaho Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said in an announcement from the department.

It won’t be a free-for-all, though. All other rules apply to fishing activities on June 10. Visit idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish to check bag limits and other rules.

Fish and Game will have special events at fishing sites around the state to help novices take part in one of Idaho’s most popular outdoor activities. Fish and Game workers and volunteers will be at these locations with rods, reels and tackle, ready to offer lessons and advice:

Panhandle

Rathdrum Park Pond

Clearwater

Mann Lake

Spring Valley Reservoir

Deer Creek Reservoir

Kiwanis Park Pond

Soldiers Meadow Reservoir

Fenn Pond

Wilkins Pond

Southwest

Fischer Pond

Kleiner Pond

Legacy Park Pond

Magic Valley

Riley Creek Pond (Hagerman WMA)

Southeast

Edson Fichter Pond

Grace Fish Hatchery (14 and under only)

Upper Kelly Park Pond

Upper Snake

Trail Creek Pond

Mill Creek & Stoddard Mill Pond

Salmon

Kids Creek Park Pond

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

Sawtooth Kids Pond

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW