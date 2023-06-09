Go catch a fish, Idaho. No license necessary on Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 10.

By Audrey Dutton Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho children can always fish without a license in Idaho. But teens and adults will be able to join the no-license-necessary fishing fun during Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day: Saturday.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 500,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Idaho Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said in an announcement from the department.

It won’t be a free-for-all, though. All other rules apply to fishing activities on June 10. Visit idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish to check bag limits and other rules.

Fish and Game will have special events at fishing sites around the state to help novices take part in one of Idaho’s most popular outdoor activities. Fish and Game workers and volunteers will be at these locations with rods, reels and tackle, ready to offer lessons and advice:

Panhandle

Rathdrum Park Pond

Clearwater

Mann Lake

Spring Valley Reservoir

Deer Creek Reservoir

Kiwanis Park Pond

Soldiers Meadow Reservoir

Fenn Pond

Wilkins Pond

Southwest

Fischer Pond

Kleiner Pond

Legacy Park Pond

Magic Valley

Riley Creek Pond (Hagerman WMA)

Southeast

Edson Fichter Pond

Grace Fish Hatchery (14 and under only)

Upper Kelly Park Pond

Upper Snake

Trail Creek Pond

Mill Creek & Stoddard Mill Pond

Salmon

Kids Creek Park Pond

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

Sawtooth Kids Pond