Go catch a fish, Idaho. No license necessary on Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 10.
June 9, 2023 Updated Fri., June 9, 2023 at 9:01 p.m.
Idaho children can always fish without a license in Idaho. But teens and adults will be able to join the no-license-necessary fishing fun during Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day: Saturday.
“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 500,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Idaho Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said in an announcement from the department.
It won’t be a free-for-all, though. All other rules apply to fishing activities on June 10. Visit idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish to check bag limits and other rules.
Fish and Game will have special events at fishing sites around the state to help novices take part in one of Idaho’s most popular outdoor activities. Fish and Game workers and volunteers will be at these locations with rods, reels and tackle, ready to offer lessons and advice:
Panhandle
Rathdrum Park Pond
Clearwater
Mann Lake
Spring Valley Reservoir
Deer Creek Reservoir
Kiwanis Park Pond
Soldiers Meadow Reservoir
Fenn Pond
Wilkins Pond
Southwest
Fischer Pond
Kleiner Pond
Legacy Park Pond
Magic Valley
Riley Creek Pond (Hagerman WMA)
Southeast
Edson Fichter Pond
Grace Fish Hatchery (14 and under only)
Upper Kelly Park Pond
Upper Snake
Trail Creek Pond
Mill Creek & Stoddard Mill Pond
Salmon
Kids Creek Park Pond
Blue Mountain Meadow Pond
Sawtooth Kids Pond
