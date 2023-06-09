Krauter receives service award

From staff reports

The American Association of Airport Executives has selected Larry Krauter to receive that organization’s 2024 distinguished service award, which recognizes officials for an “exemplary career and contributions” to the industry.

Krauter, the CEO of Spokane International Airport, has worked in the aviation industry for 35 years and has been at his current post since 2011. Krauter also served as the chair of the AAAE in 2021-22.

“Larry’s impact on our association and our industry cannot be overstated,” AAAE President and CEO Todd Hauptli said in a news release. “His focus on leadership and professional development, along with his tireless advocacy on behalf of airports in the corridors of power will be felt for years to come.”

Spokane Airport Board Chair Nancy Vorhees congratulated Kauter on the award.

“Mr. Krauter has made a number of significant contributions to Spokane Airports, our community … and we are delighted to see him recognized for the hard work and dedication he has and continues to demonstrate each day,” Vorhees said in the release.

Netflix sees huge spike in users

Netflix saw a huge spike in subscriptions in the days after it started cracking down on password sharing, according to an analysis released Friday by the television analytics company Antenna.

The streaming giant posted four of its best days of U.S. user acquisition ever, Antenna reported, with nearly 100,000 daily sign-ups on May 23, after it had alerted subscribers to new password rules.

It netted 73,000 new daily sign-ups on average after the crackdown, marking a 102% increase over the prior 60-day average.

Although cancellations also increased, they were more than offset by new subscriptions, so the ratio of sign-ups to cancels increased as well.

The password-sharing crackdown began May 23, when Netflix started sending emails to members who were known to be sharing accounts outside their household.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” according to the email update from the company. “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

From staff and wire reports