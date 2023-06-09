Last residents leave Camp Hope, once the largest homeless encampment in Washington

Camp Hope has closed.

For 18 months, the camp has been the center of a political firestorm, a frequent subject of law enforcement scrutiny, a chronic nuisance for neighboring residences and businesses, and a tenuous home for many. Now, three weeks before a June 30 deadline agreed to by state and city officials, Camp Hope is closed.

Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands and a controversial leader of the 2021 protest in front of city hall that led to Camp Hope’s creation, marked the closing of a long chapter in the city’s history.

“Camp Hope was not closed by police sweeps, litigation, or political will,” Jewels wrote in a press release.

Once the largest tent city in the state, the East Central lot is now empty, and the people staying there are gone. Some are living in shelters like the city-run Trent Resource and Assistance Center, around 100 have gone to the Catholic Charities-managed Catalyst Project, and dozens have found transitional or permanent housing.

A few are in jail, some are sleeping in a car, and three have died. For hundreds more, it’s not clear where they’ve gone.

It had been clear for weeks that the camp would soon be closing, notwithstanding the June 30 deadline agreed to after the city sued the state Department of Transportation, which owns the site, and Spokane Superior Court Judge Marla Polin ordering both parties to agree on a closure plan. From a peak of more than 600 people last summer, the population had plummeted to around 50 by April. By June 2, the state reported only 15 remained.

Some of the last people staying at Camp Hope were able to move in as others transitioned out of Catalyst, Garcia said, while a recently opened sobering facility through Compassion Addiction Treatment has helped others prepare to move into other housing or shelter. In other cases, service providers were able to identify affordable housing.

Garcia acknowledges that it’s been a long slog to clear Camp Hope, and points to the low vacancy rate in Spokane and a lack of mental health or addiction treatment services. Regional state transportation department spokesman Ryan Overton noted that $24 million in state funds as part of the Right of Way Safety Initiative, meant to close encampments around highways by providing housing or shelter to those living there, didn’t start flowing until August.

Camp Hope will not be the end of the work, Garcia noted. State funds will continue to be available to support those going through intermediary stages on their path out of homelessness, or those who have left the camp and it’s not clear where they’ve gone.

“Now we have to go actually go into the community and seek them out,” she said.

Some things have changed since December 2021, when dozens of tents were erected in front of City Hall as protesters decried the lack of low-barrier shelters. The Trent shelter, a central initiative by the Woodward administration, is now the city’s largest low-barrier shelter. It currently houses up to 350 people on a regular basis, though its future is uncertain: city spokesman Brian Coddington recently noted that the capacity might decrease to 250 amid uncertainty about the facilities long-term financial sustainability.

“But we’re going to find ourselves in the same situation come winter this year,” Garcia said. “We don’t have enough beds for the people experiencing homelessness.”

Overton noted that WSDOT does not intend to allow another encampment to form on state property, and will be retaining security personnel and working with law enforcement. He stops short of saying unequivocally that there won’t be another Camp Hope, but says he hopes the state will be able to work with local law enforcement and city officials more collaboratively in the future.

“Our goal all along had always been to close the camp permanently, but do so in a safe, humane way,” he said. “That is a positive outcome for all and that’s where we’re at today.”

This report will be updated.