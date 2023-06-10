Spokane fighter Julianna Peña calls out Amanda Nunes for ‘ducking’ after retirement

From staff reports

VANCOUVER B.C. – Julianna Peña won’t get a chance to fight Amanda Nunes a third time after all.

Nunes beat Irene Aldana via unanimous decision to retain her women’s bantamweight title at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and announced after the fight she is retiring.

Nunes (23-5), the UFC’s only two-division champion, landed nearly four times as many significant strikes (147-38).

Aldana replaced Spokane’s Peña in the main event – originally billed as a trilogy – after Peña was scratched due to an injury.

That didn’t stop Peña from making her presence felt. Peña watched ringside, cheering on Nunes with hopes of fighting her again, though, Friday Peña said Nunes “can’t draw flies,” in reference to her pay-per-view numbers.

Peña took to Twitter after the fight, saying she “scared” Nunes into retirement.

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” Peña wrote, later adding, “Canadians don’t boo, they just walked out quietly before the fight was over #ufc #snoozefest #terrible #stinker #ducking.”

Peña (11-5) is second in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings and likely will have a shot at a vacant belt.