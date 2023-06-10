Spokane Valley police investigating death at Red Top Motel

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are investigating a man’s death at the Red Top Motel.

Deputies responded around 1:40 p.m. Saturday to the report of a dead man at the motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave., and found the man deceased inside one of the motel rooms, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Major Crimes detectives, Forensic Unit personnel and additional crime scene assets responded to assist, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office sought a search warrant for the room. It does not know what led to the death, and that information was “very limited” Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity as well as the cause and manner of death when appropriate.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 10084301.