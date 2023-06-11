A Grip on Sports: We have every intention of following up a near-perfect Saturday with a perfect Sunday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Funny. It’s a Sunday morning. And we don’t have a lot to say. Just a few pithy thoughts here and there.

•••••••

• Theo Lawson has a story in this morning’s S-R concerning Gonzaga and a possible move to the Big 12. Not whether it is going to happen. Unless you an infallible crystal ball, trying to figure that out is probably a waste of time. Instead, Theo wonders what the Big 12 coaches think about the move.

Our first thought? Who cares what Bob Huggins thinks. About anything. He pretty much forfeited his right to have an opinion we care about when he shot off his mouth off about Xavier on a radio show recently.

The second thought? The Gonzaga that plays in the West Coast Conference has done just fine against Big 12 foes. And a Gonzaga playing in the Big 12 will be even better, having more money to spend on every aspect of the game.

• It’s a good time to be a professional athlete from Norway. Especially in one of the high-profile individual sports.

Viktor Hovland nearly won the PGA Championship just a few weeks ago and then won the Memorial last weekend. He’s playing as well as any pro golfer not named Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler heading into next week’s U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

And now Casper Ruud is on the verge of winning the French Open tennis title. By the time you read this that championship will either be his first major or it will be Novak Djokovic’s 23rd, an all-time record.

If you can name any pro athlete from Norway other than those two and all the great skiers over the years, than you either live in Oslo or have Viking blood. We hit Google, did a search and didn’t recognize a single name other than Ruud’s.

And we consider ourselves pretty well versed in such things.

• Saturday was busy in one way. We traveled around, hitting a couple graduation parties. But it wasn’t busy in the watch-a-bunch-of-sports-on-TV way.

We saw only a pitch or two of the Mariners. Missed the Belmont entirely. Saw Oregon and Stanford blow leads in key Super Regional baseball games. Didn’t see any golf shots from Canada. Checked in with the hockey only occasionally.

What did we do instead? Sat on the deck and enjoyed our backyard. Read. Cooked sausages. Read. Made sure the heating pad was nice and warm on our back. Read. Talked with our sister. Read.

It wasn’t perfect – recovering from a round of golf isn’t as easy as it used to be – but it was darn close.

•••

WSU: Until there are signatures on paper, the conference’s media-rights deal will be the centerpiece of every discussion. Has been for months. Will be. Jon Wilner in the Mercury News tries to interpret the latest presidential comments. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we mentioned Oregon’s tough loss yesterday, watching Oral Roberts rally for an 8-7 win, rallying from a 7-4 deficit in the final three innings. The teams meet today in Eugene with a trip to the college World Series on the line. … Stanford’s loss was even worse as the Cardinal gave up five runs in the ninth to lose its Super Regional opener to Texas 9-7. … Which football team has the best shot of dethroning Utah this fall? … The Colorado women’s basketball team will work on individual skills over the summer. Just like every other college team in America. … Stanford’s Cameron Brink is a world champion. … Azuolas Tubelis is showcasing his sense of humor as he tours the NBA.

Gonzaga: We mentioned (and linked) Theo’s story above. The bottom line concerning any possible Bulldog move? Yep, the bottom line. Money is the answer to all your questions. … Alek Jacob had a funky delivery when he was pitching for the Zags. He still does. He hopes it carries him to the big leagues.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State handed out a couple raises to the football staff. … Eastern isn’t the only school in the conference with an alum playing quarterback in the CFL. So does UC Davis.

Indians: There aren’t many times a team wins a baseball game giving up 12 runs. But Spokane did it last night, outslugging Hillsboro 14-12. Dave Nichols has more in this story.

UFC: Julianna Peña will miss out. Miss out on fighting Amanda Nunes one more time. Nunes won over Irene Aldana last night and promptly retired. Peña wasn’t happy about it.

Mariners: Bryan Woo’s second start was much better than his first. And the M’s offense was better as well. The result? A 6-2 win in Anaheim, a game in which Angels’ manager Phil Nevin earned an ejection. … Jarred Kelenic is actually doing better this year against left-handed pitchers than righties.

Seahawks: New safety Julian Love has a Seattle connection.

Sounders: The good news? Seattle scored three goals. The bad news? So did Charlotte. A draw? Well, it is worth a point in the standings.

Kraken: A 3-2 win in Sunrise, Fla. last night gives Las Vegas a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup finals. And puts the Knights within a game of that tough-to-win trophy.

NBA: Denver is also one win away from winning its first title, though Nugget fans have waited quite a few years more than their Vegas counterparts. … Miami hopes to do something only one other NBA team has done.

Horse racing: Now that Arcangelo has won the Belmont, no one can say a female trainer can’t get a horse ready to win a Triple Crown race. Jena Antonucci has done it.

•••

• We started with a question about Norwegian athletes. We will finish with another query. Who is No. 1 in the world in women’s tennis? If you knew it is Iga Swiatek, give yourself a pat on the back. Swiatek won her third French title in four years Saturday and cemented her spot atop the rankings. Until later …