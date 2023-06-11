Female pedestrian killed in crash south of Moran Prairie on Sunday afternoon, police investigating
June 11, 2023 Updated Sun., June 11, 2023 at 9:05 p.m.
A woman was struck and killed by a car south of Moran Prairie just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of South Palouse Highway and South Baltimore Road. The woman walking was struck by a man driving a Subaru Impreza, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The woman was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Police said initial information indicates she was crossing Palouse Highway from the east to the west when the crash occurred, and they do not believe impairment or speed caused the crash.
The highway is closed to traffic in all directions between Silver Hill and Willow Springs, and will remain so for several hours while investigators work. The Sheriff’s Office asked motorists to avoid the area.
