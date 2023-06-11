The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
85°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Female pedestrian killed in crash south of Moran Prairie on Sunday afternoon, police investigating

June 11, 2023 Updated Sun., June 11, 2023 at 9:05 p.m.

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A woman was struck and killed by a car south of Moran Prairie just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of South Palouse Highway and South Baltimore Road. The woman walking was struck by a man driving a Subaru Impreza, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The woman was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Police said initial information indicates she was crossing Palouse Highway from the east to the west when the crash occurred, and they do not believe impairment or speed caused the crash.

The highway is closed to traffic in all directions between Silver Hill and Willow Springs, and will remain so for several hours while investigators work. The Sheriff’s Office asked motorists to avoid the area.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety