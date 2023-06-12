Biden to undergo root canal at White House, NATO meeting delayed

By Jordan Fabian Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is undergoing a root canal after experiencing tooth pain, forcing him to postpone a Monday meeting with the leader of NATO and other White House events.

Biden on Sunday reported discomfort in his lower right premolar, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter released Monday. Dentists from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center performed the initial procedure later Sunday and are completing it Monday after Biden experienced “further discomfort this morning” as expected, the doctor said.

“The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” O’Connor wrote about the Sunday procedure.

The president was due to meet Monday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and host a reception for chiefs of mission. Those events will now take place Tuesday, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris took Biden’s place hosting an event for college athletes earlier Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.