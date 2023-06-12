Bonner County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in his home

From staff reports

An 86-year-old man was found dead Friday in an apparent homicide, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies found Larry W. Johnson dead in his home on the 8000 block of Bottle Bay Road in the Sagle area, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson’s cause and manner of death are pending.

The sheriff’s office said it isn’t releasing any more details for the time being.

Anyone with tips is asked to call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.