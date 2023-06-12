Bonner County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in his home
June 12, 2023 Updated Mon., June 12, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.
From staff reports
An 86-year-old man was found dead Friday in an apparent homicide, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies found Larry W. Johnson dead in his home on the 8000 block of Bottle Bay Road in the Sagle area, the sheriff’s office said.
Johnson’s cause and manner of death are pending.
The sheriff’s office said it isn’t releasing any more details for the time being.
Anyone with tips is asked to call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.