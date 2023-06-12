The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Bonner County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in his home

June 12, 2023 Updated Mon., June 12, 2023 at 10:03 p.m.

Larry W. Johnson (Courtesy)
From staff reports
An 86-year-old man was found dead Friday in an apparent homicide, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies found Larry W. Johnson dead in his home on the 8000 block of Bottle Bay Road in the Sagle area, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson’s cause and manner of death are pending.

The sheriff’s office said it isn’t releasing any more details for the time being.

Anyone with tips is asked to call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.

