Fred Ryan, publisher of Washington Post, will step down

Benjamin Mullin and Katie Robertson New York Times

Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, told employees Monday that he was stepping down, ending his nearly decade-long run as the newspaper’s top business executive. He was appointed by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Post.

In a note to staff, Ryan, a former Reagan aide, said that his next job would be leading the Center on Public Civility, a new project by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute that is backed by Bezos.

In an interview, Ryan said he was proud of his business record at the Post, which included growing the newspaper’s digital subscribers to 2.5 million from 35,000.

He also said he was proud of a new partnership on press freedom — Ryan successfully lobbied Iran for the release of Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and spoke out forcefully against the murder of former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I think if you look back over the arc, it’s been one of the most remarkable transformations in a news organization that was primary print and local, becoming primarily global and digital,” Ryan said.

Bezos thanked Ryan for his service in a note to employees, saying he led the newspaper through a period of “innovation, journalistic excellence and growth.”

News of Ryan’s departure stunned the newsroom. The masthead and senior editors were notified about Ryan’s departure Monday morning, shortly before the official announcement went out, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

Ryan has had an uneven track record at the Post. Tapped by Bezos to lead the newspaper shortly after he acquired it in 2013 for $250 million, Ryan teamed up with Marty Baron, the paper’s former executive editor, to replenish the Post’s newsroom and expand its journalism, leading to a surge in digital subscriptions.

The Post has remained a premier journalistic institution, and this year won two Pulitzer Prizes for national reporting and feature writing, and two Post reporters won a Pulitzer for a nonfiction book.

But subscriber growth has been sluggish in recent years, as the heightened reader interest in politics waned from its boom times during the attention-grabbing administration of former President Donald Trump, and the Post has struggled to maintain momentum. The current number of subscribers — 2.5 million — is roughly flat compared with the same period last year, and down from the 3 million the Post said it had in 2020.

In interviews with The New York Times, many Post employees have expressed frustration with what they describe as a turgid business culture led by Ryan, mired in endless meetings and dead-end strategy memos. There has been friction between Ryan and Sally Buzbee, the executive editor who joined the Post nearly two years ago, over the direction of the publication.

Late last year, Ryan accused Cameron Barr, the second-most senior editor, of leaking unflattering information to the press and sought his ouster, according to three people familiar with the episode. Barr, who announced his departure from the Post this month, declined to comment. The Post declined to comment on their interactions.

A person familiar with Ryan’s accusation said there was no evidence to support Ryan’s claims.

Bezos made a rare visit to the Post in January, after reports about the publication’s struggles. He met with editorial leaders and business executives and made it clear he was there to listen rather than to ask questions.

In those meetings, numerous employees raised concerns with Bezos about a lack of business strategy for the Post, and how Ryan had managed the newspaper, according to a person with knowledge of those meetings. Bezos told the employees that he planned to be more involved and that he had no plans to sell the newspaper. His appearance reassured some staff members who were worried he was no longer committed to the publication.

Shortly after his visit, the Post laid off 20 journalists and shut down its popular video-gaming section, while saying it would not fill a further 30 positions, blaming the “economic climate.”

The Post has continued to lose top talent since then, including its chief revenue officer Joy Robins and its senior culture editor David Malitz, who both joined the Times. High-profile reporters including Eli Saslow, Robert Samuels and Stephanie McCrummen have also departed the Post this year for other publications.

The Post is close to replacing some of the executives who have left, according to a person familiar with its recruitment efforts.

Some employees expressed relief Monday upon hearing the news of Ryan’s impending departure. In an instant messaging chat for employees in the Washington Post union, one staff member suggested a party playlist for the occasion, and another sought a volunteer to procure Champagne.

Katie Mettler, a co-chair of The Washington Post Guild, said in the chat that the past few years had been “extraordinarily trying” for employees at the newspaper.

“There is a lot we don’t know about today’s news or what comes next,” she wrote, “but I, for one, am cautiously optimistic.”

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Ryan’s successor will be faced with jump-starting the newspaper’s subscriber growth as well as facing down sector-wide headwinds in the digital advertising market. The coming presidential election could provide a tail wind, as readers turn to the Post for its authoritative political coverage.

There are signs Bezos has been more involved with the operations of the Post. This spring, he conducted regular meetings with Post managers, asking pointed questions about finances, online strategy and other issues.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Patty Stonesifer, the former CEO of Martha’s Table, a provider of food and clothing for low-income people, will be the Post’s interim CEO, Bezos said in the note to employees.

“You’ll soon see for yourself why I admire her,” he said. “Her skills, judgment and character all stand out. She also understands the importance of our mission and has a deep respect for the work we do here.”

Stonesifer will help lead the search for the permanent successor to Ryan, who will remain publisher for the next two months.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.