Locally: Lake City grad Haley Loffer named NAIA softball player of the year

From news and wire services

College of Idaho softball star Haley Loffer was twice named NAIA National Player of the Year last week.

NAIA-Softball Coaches’ Association named her Player of the Year on Wednesday; on Thursday she was named TUCCI/NAIA Player of the Year.

In her final season at the College of Idaho, the graduate student from Lake City High was the team leader in batting average (.406), slugging percentage (.775), on-base percentage (.566), runs scored (81), hits (65), doubles (15), home runs (12) and total bases (124) on her way to CCC Player of the Year and first team all-Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) honors.

Loffer is also the school’s first first-team All-American by the NFCA and the NAIA-Softball Coaches Association to go along with NFCA all-region honors.

She became the program’s first first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators in 2023 after earning second-team recognition in 2022. She earned a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student in Sports Administration.

Baseball

Washington State’s Jacob McKeon is a repeat selection on the CSC Academic All-America Division I baseball team.

McKeon, a senior, carries a 3.95 GPA in Kinesiology. He is a two-time Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll selection and was named to the Academic All-District Team last month.

On the field, the designated hitter from Phoenix was named to the All-Pac-12 Team for the second straight season. He batted .341, tied for sixth in the Pac-12 with 18 doubles, added eight home runs, 47 RBI, 52 runs scored and was a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs announced that defenseman prospect Kaden Allan has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Allan was selected in the second round (24th overall) in the WHL Prospects Draft in May.

Allan, a 6-foot-3 blueliner from Hamiota, Manitoba, spent the 2022-23 season with the Yellowhead Chiefs U15 AAA squad where he piled up 49 points on 25 goals and 24 assists in 34 games, adding on another four points on four assists in the playoffs.

At the end of the season, he was named his team’s Co-MVP alongside fellow 2023 Chiefs draft pick Cole Hunter (7th round, 134th overall).

He joins recently signed 2023 draft class prospects F Brody Gillespie (1st-overall, U.S. Priority Draft), F Mathis Preston (3rd-overall, WHL Prospects Draft) and G Carter Esler (22nd-overall, WHL Prospects Draft).

Allan is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2024-25 season and can play up to five games as an Affiliated Player in 2023-24.

Senior softball

Two teams from Spokane finished in the top three of their division at the Rock ’n Reno Challenge Cup.

Mike’s Bar and Grill won the 60AA division and qualified for the Tournament of Champions in Winter Haven, Florida, next February.

The team went 2-1 in pool play and 2-0 in bracket play, defeating Tri-Cities Legends in the championship game 21-19. Kevin Oldenburg, Randy Searcy, Doug Fredrickson, Jack Parker and Ron Klawitter made the all-tournament team. Other members of the team were Allen Arnold, Dan Griffith, Steve Goodman, Jerry Coulter, Ray Gaines, Norb Barthel, Dave Leake and Larry Arndt.

The Spikes/Proton team finished third in the 70AA division and qualified for the World Championships in Las Vegas in September. Team members were Tom Adams, Steve Bergstrom, Gary Blake, Connie Burnett, Steve Erenberg, Jim Hardenbrook, John Higgins, Grant Hodge, John Hollett, Jim O’Hara, Mike Owen, Dwayne Phinney, Mark Reilly and Wayne Terry. The team, coached by Ron Martin and Mark Reilly, had a record of 3-2.