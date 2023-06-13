A Grip on Sports: Denver finally sees enough shots drop to win an NBA title while a trip to Omaha comes down to a popup dropping

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If you bet on the Denver Nuggets winning an NBA championship any time in the past, oh, 50 years, you understand why gambling is a losing proposition. One good thing, though. You finally get to cash a ticket today. And tell your friends “Hey, I had that.”

• The Nuggets have been pretty good over the years. After all, Sonic fans still can’t forgive them for that one year (1994) when they knocked Seattle out in one of the biggest first-round upsets of all time.

But title-winning good? That’s a pretty new phenomenon. The franchise has slowly been building a team capable of hoisting the Finals’ trophy over the past few years. Nothing flashy, just building a group that plays together, has great depth and can not only defend at a championship level, but score at an impressive clip – if needed.

It wasn’t Monday night. In fact, neither team ever really got going. But the Nuggets’ defense was nearly impenetrable in the fourth quarter. MVP Nikola Jokic led – he’s the focal point no matter how he’s scoring – an offense that was just good enough to lift them to a 94-89 victory. And their first NBA title.

Good teams win when they are hitting on all cylinders. Championship teams win when they aren’t. The Nuggets’ outside shooting disappeared Monday. No matter. They were good enough to finish off the Cinderella story that was Miami in these playoffs.

• Why is watching live sports on TV such a fun pastime? Mainly because you never know what you might see.

Last night we were shown another great example.

We were curious if the Pac-12 could culminate a pretty good baseball season with a member school making the College World Series. But, after two weeks of postseason play, the conference was down to one team: Stanford. And the Cardinal were down to the wire.

They blew a three-run lead in Saturday’s Super Regional opener. They crushed the ball Sunday, setting up a winner-to-Omaha game Monday night at Stanford on ESPN. And then the Cardinal blew another three-run lead, albeit allowing Texas to tie the game in the top of the eighth.

Extra innings looked likely after the first two Stanford players made outs in the bottom of the ninth. A double followed, then a walk. Drew Bowser, he of the power swing and lofty reputation, stepped to the plate. Fooled, Bowser’s big swing resulted in a high popup into short right-centerfield. Extra innings? Sure. Except neither Texas outfielder could find the ball in the gloaming. The Longhorn shortstop saw it, pointed and then began running. No chance.

When the ball landed softly in the grass, the rightfielder held his head, the Stanford players went nuts and the game was over.

We’ve seen such things before, but never on this level. With this much on the line. Ecstasy. Agony. In one play.

There is still at least a week to go in the NCAA baseball season. But that ending, for the sheer nuttiness of it, will be hard to top.

• We strive for accuracy here. When we make a mistake, we own it. Mostly. Today’s mea culpa, we blame on “a reporter’s error.” Though we’re not going to rat out the person who approves our paychecks, when we put together our column yesterday, we originally quoted the letter to the editor some 40 years ago as saying the S-R sports section “sucked wet dog fur.” It’s how we remembered it. But a check of stories showed a different version of that description, with another word in place of “sucked.” We made the change because, well, we didn’t trust our memory. Turns out, we were right. Either way, the last three words are what matter. At least in the historical sense.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation, Stanford’s 7-6 win is about the best thing that has happened to the conference in the past few weeks. Maybe a high-value media deal will surface this week and top it but we doubt that. … The guy who threw 156 pitches for the Cardinal on Sunday was fine with doing that. … Washington’s football recruiting over the years has held some highs and lows. … Oregon has Bo Nix and a lot more coming back. … Colorado basketball coaches are busy this month. … After the first cut, an Arizona player is still in the running for the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team.

EWU: Cooper Kupp was spotted at Rams’ workouts recently, making the fanbase, and the former Eastern star himself, happy. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Arizona’s NCAA title winning men’s cross country team was among many honored at the White House yesterday.

Preps: Former Lake City High softball star Haley Lofer was honored by the NAIA twice last week. That news leads off the latest local briefs column in the S-R. … Recently graduated Lake City basketball star Blake Buchanan did not make the cut for the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team. Next stop: Virginia.

Golf: The PGA/LIV truce is coming under congressional scrutiny.

Mariners: The way things have been going for Seattle, even Scott Servais had to be pleased with Monday’s outcome. And process. Good pitching, power hitting. The M’s way. The result? An 8-1 win over a hot Miami team. … Can the M’s get back into the postseason chase? It’s 50/50. … The All-Star voting is not going well for the host team.

Seahawks: There were clues in minicamp how Seattle wants to play.

Kraken: Down 3-1, Florida is beat up and about to be bounced out of the Stanley Cup finals.

Storm: The team doesn’t need another Sue Bird. But it does need better point guard play.

• We’ve felt betting is stupid since losing all our meal money in Nevada on a long baseball road trip our freshman year. We rarely, if ever, have done it since then. And only if we’re willing to lose every dime. We didn’t bet on ourselves to win the golf tourney we played in yesterday. Smart move. Knowing your limitations is also a good betting philosophy. Until later …