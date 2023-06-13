Former LAPD officer arrested for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in Kootenai County

From staff reports

From staff reports

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer convicted of sex crimes in California was arrested at his Hayden home Saturday for failing to register as a sex offender numerous times, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Eric Galliher was convicted for “multiple incidents” of lewd acts in 2014, including “repeated” indecent exposure in Huntington Beach, California, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He was off-duty but still working as an LAPD officer at the time.

Saturday night around 9:45, deputies arrested Galliher for failing to update his sex offender registry four times, the release said. Each violation could bring a $5,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

A judge set Galliher’s bond at $10,000 Tuesday after his first court appearance.

The sheriff’s office issued a reminder that people can update their sex offender registration with the Idaho State Police at isp.idaho.gov/sor_id or the sheriff’s office at kcsheriff.com.

Many former Los Angeles-area law enforcement officials have moved to North Idaho in the past few decades – most notably Mark Fuhrman, who was involved in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in the 1990s.