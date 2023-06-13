Golden Knights trounce Panthers to win Stanley Cup in five games

By Des Bieler Washington Post

With a 9-3 home victory Tuesday over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, the Vegas Golden Knights became the fastest team to a title in the NHL’s modern history.

Forward Mark Stone had a hat trick for Vegas, goalie Adin Hill included some huge early stops in his 31 saves, and Jack Eichel notched three assists to boost his NHL postseason-leading total to 20.

After the Panthers cut a two-goal deficit to just one early in the second period, the Golden Knights blew the game open with four unanswered tallies before the period ended, including a goal by Michael Amadio with just 1.2 seconds left that gave them a commanding 6-1 lead.

At that point, all that was effectively left for fans roaring “We want the Cup!” at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena was to spend the final period celebrating the imminent granting of their wish.

Vegas’s Ivan Barbashev kept the party going with a third-period tally and Hill, who didn’t even take over as the Golden Knights’ primary goaltender until Game 3 of the second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, threw in a couple more sterling saves before giving up late goals to Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett.

Still in a desperate situation after that pair of tallies, Florida pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with over 6½ minutes to go, allowing Stone to send his third goal into an empty net after tallies in each of the first two periods, including one with his team shorthanded. The game was delayed for a few minutes as hats rained down on the ice, and when it resumed, Bobrovsky was back in net. Vegas’s Nicolas Roy then beat the Florida netminder with just over a minute left to create the final margin.

Nicolas Hague, Alec Martinez and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, and Jonathan Marchessault had an assist to place just behind Eichel with 25 postseason points. Aaron Ekblad had the second-period goal for Florida, which got a shaky performance from Bobrovsky (22 saves).

The Knights won the Cup in just their sixth year of existence, after they shockingly reached the finals as a first-year expansion franchise in 2018, losing then to the Washington Capitals.

On the ice Tuesday for Vegas were six original members of the team added before that 2017-18 season, including key forwards Marchessault and Smith, who went from the Panthers to the Knights as part of an expansion-draft deal that earned Vegas praise for some savvy maneuvering. High-profile moves in subsequent years brought in Stone, Eichel and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

In taking a mere six seasons to win it all, the Knights topped a mark held by the Philadelphia Flyers, whose 1974 Cup win came seven years after they were part of the six-team 1967 expansion that doubled the size of the NHL and began its modern era. The Oilers took just five seasons to get a championship after joining the NHL in 1979, but they had already existed for several years in the defunct World Hockey Association. The 1979-80 New York Islanders won the first of the franchise’s four straight Cups in the eighth year of its existence.

In other major U.S. sports leagues, the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks won a title in their third season in the then-17-team NBA, and the Arizona Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series in just their fourth season.

The Panthers are still in search of their first Cup triumph after falling short in the finals for the second time. Their first trip came in 1996, just two years after Florida played its inaugural campaign as a 1993 expansion club.

Already facing an uphill challenge on the road against a favored opponent, Florida was playing without forward Matthew Tkachuk, its leading postseason scorer who was sidelined Tuesday with an initially undisclosed injury.

With the Game 5 loss, the Panthers drew yet another notable parallel – this time an unhappy one – with the Miami Heat, their neighbor approximately 35 miles to the south. As with the Heat, Florida entered the playoffs as the lowest seed in the Eastern Conference, only to immediately knock off the top seed and make a stunning dash to the championship round. Miami’s Cinderella run also ended this week in five games, as it lost one day earlier to the Denver Nuggets, who as with the Golden Knights were the No. 1 seed in the West.