News >  Crime/Public Safety

Inmate who died in Spokane County Jail earlier this month identified

The Spokane County Public Safety Building.  (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
The Spokane County Public Safety Building.  (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

The 23-year-old man found dead in his cell Thursday morning at the Spokane County Jail was Kyle Robert McLaurine, his sister confirmed Monday.

McLaurine was brought to the jail June 3 by a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy and charged with unlawful imprisonment and malicious mischief after an incident at the Airway Heights Walmart.

According to statements from Walmart staff and deputy Kiefer Smith, McLaurine barricaded himself in the manager’s office, threw things, frightened two employees and bent the door of a patrol car by kicking it from the inside. McLaurine also had outstanding warrants from the state Department of Corrections and Spokane County.

According to Superior Court records, McLaurine was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center by ambulance after his arrest, before being booked into the jail.

Spokane County spokeswoman Jessica Hines said the medical examiner will likely issue a cause of death in the next four to six weeks.

Ashleigh Eakin, McLaurine’s sister, said her family hasn’t been given any information on why McLaurine was taken to the hospital after his arrest or how he died a week later.

“He was a loving father and a loving brother and a loving son,” Eakin said. “He loved sports and loved to be around family.”

