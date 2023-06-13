Once homeless in Seattle, a Street Music Week saxophonist takes to downtown Spokane to help pay it forward

By Ignacio Cowles The Spokesman-Review

At the corner of Main and Howard, a saxophone rendition of “La Vie En Rose” can be heard in the air. But unlike a recording, this sound has weight and a near-electric pull.

Its source, tucked under a skybridge, is 39-year-old Alex Mabe.

The acoustics of this corner are unintentionally superb, creating an ad-hoc amphitheater for Mabe’s instrumental that rides the skybridge and turns heads across the street. Passersby old and young wander past, pause for a moment, then for a whole song, before adding a dollar to the red collection bucket set up as part of Street Music Week and continuing their day.

“A lot of people tell me they heard me a block away. It helps my ego a bit; I won’t lie,” Mabe said with a laugh. “It feels good to have people come up and praise you.”

It is deserved. He is smooth and confident when playing, slowly rocking on his heels as he plays, his eyes closed as often as open, using muscle memory. Once the performance is over, though, he feels more unsure.

“I get anxious having a conversation, but playing, I know what I’m doing,” he said.

His skill is evidence of practice. Mabe has almost three decades of experience on his instrument, which he picked up at the age of 10. In addition to saxophone, he is also a skilled guitarist and singer.

Mabe, originally from Seattle, was homeless for a year and a half as part of his battle with alcoholism. “I don’t know how I’m still alive,” he admitted. He was helped by a Spokane treatment center in 2010, and his situation has improved greatly since, though he still has difficulties with neuropathy that limit his mobility.

He is currently six years sober and busks, in his words “when his body will allow,” as well as with a local nonprofit, the Micah 6:8 Music Ministry. It performs music for hospices and nursing homes.

“I’m doing better now,” Mabe said. “I have a lot of struggles, but I know how to handle it.”

The clock strikes 1 p.m., the end of Tuesday’s performance. As he packs up his instrument and grabs his cane in order to return his earnings to the organizers, who will donate them to Second Harvest food bank, the conversation turns to some of the currently unhoused people who walk past and occasionally add a dollar to his bucket.

He says simply, “It bothers me to see people suffering.”