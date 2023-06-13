Washington State adds two recruits to 2024 class

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team added two recruits to its class of 2024 – one from the Cougs’ home state and another from 2,000 miles away.

Carson Osmus, an offensive tackle at Camas High, and Tennessee-born wide receiver Isaiah Cobbs both committed to WSU on Monday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Osmus is a three-star recruit. He’s the No. 25-ranked recruit from Washington in the class of ‘24 and the No. 135-ranked OT nationally in his class, per 247Sports.com.

Cobbs, a 5-9, 160-pound speedster from Munford High, is a three-star recruit and a top-50 Tennessee prep recruit in his class, according to 247Sports.

Osmus earned first-team All-Greater St. Helen’s League honors as a junior last season after helping the Papermakers to a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 4A state playoffs.

He took an official visit to WSU on March 30 and received an offer a week later. Osmus chose the Cougars over offers from Nevada, Colorado State and several FCS programs.

Cobbs landed on Tennessee’s Class 5A all-state team after totaling 16 touchdowns from scrimmage and 1,454 all-purpose yards last season. He recorded 1,012 receiving yards, 168 yards on the ground and averaged 27.5 yards on eight kick returns for the Munford Cougars, who compiled an 11-1 record but had their season end in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.

WSU extended an offer to Cobbs on May 18 and hosted him on a visit last weekend. He committed to the Cougs over offers from Memphis and Middle Tennessee State.

Osmus and Cobbs join two other prep recruits in WSU’s class of 2024. Hyrum-Benjamin Moors, a defensive lineman from Kahuku, Hawaii, committed to WSU on May 17. Jackson Cowgill, a defensive lineman out of Erie, Colorado, pledged to the Cougs on April 13.