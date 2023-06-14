A Grip on Sports: Pulling back the curtain on an exclusive golf club will answer some life-long questions

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Are we already to Wednesday? (Looks out window.) Ya, the trash cans are out. It’s Wednesday alright. Time to look ahead.

•••••••

• Always love Wednesdays when a major golf tournament is on the weekend. And the U.S. Open holds special significance, personally and publicly.

The personal part revolves around Los Angeles Country Club. Growing up in Southern California, it’s one of those courses that we knew about, lusted after and always wanted to experience. Never had the chance.

Chevy Chase Country Club in the hills west of Pasadena, Lakeside Golf Club, hard by the L.A. River in Burbank, Annadale Golf Club near Interstate 210, Bel-Air CC in the canyons above Sunset Blvd., and, of course, LACC. All on a bucket list that had no chance of being fulfilled.

Courses behind high walls, bushes and way-too-many economic strata. We weren’t playing them. And never, really, got a look at what made them so special.

This week, with LACC opening its doors to the USGA, we sort of do, some 50 years after we first picked up a golf club and banged the ball around Eaton Canyon with our friend Kent.

Back then we had dreams. And hope. Literally. Maybe someday Bob Hope would invite us to play Lakeside. Or we would be rich enough to buy our way into Bel-Air. Instead, we would head over to Azusa Greens on summer Mondays, when the round was a few dollars cheaper, and tote our bags around 18 holes.

LACC was the crème de la crème of the exclusive clubs. A great course with an A-List of members. But it was impenetrable. We were not alone in driving around it, hoping for a glimpse of what was on the other side of the hedge – and being disappointed.

We settled, one year, for attending the L.A. Open at Riviera, an exclusive club that realized hosting the city’s namesake PGA tournament was great P.R. We walked the grounds. Checked out the clubhouse. Crossed a barranca or two. Saw the bunker in the middle of the sixth green. Viewed Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino up close.

We’ll be watching this weekend. Not just for the golf. We also would love to catch a glimpse of couple of high school kids, one with glasses, the other with red hair, standing behind the sixth green, hoping, maybe, Brooks Koepka or Rory McIlroy will toss them a ball. Fifty years ago, that was us.

• The NHL season is over. Just barely before the local public schools let out for the summer. Man, they play a long season.

Six years after the league allowed them in – collecting millions of dollars in expansion fees – the Las Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup. They finished off Florida 9-3 Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Doesn’t seem fair, does it? At least not to fans of Canadian teams that have been hoping without true hope for a title since 1993.

Hockey has become, like just about every sport, dominated by the franchises playing in the Sun Belt. Well, dominated may be too strong a word. But teams from California, Carolina and Florida have collected seven titles this century and now you can add Nevada to the list.

All the while, the Great White North, birthplace of the game, has been blanked.

• While Mitch Haniger patrolled rightfield for the Mariners, we often thought he was destined to be one of the best players in the game. If he could only stay healthy. But he couldn’t. Bad luck seemed to stalk him with the relentlessness of a hunter on the last day of their tag.

After missing most of 2019 and all of 2020, Haniger was special in 2021 for Seattle, hitting 39 home runs, driving in 100 and leading the team in hope for 2022. Then he suffered a high ankle sprain and missed most of the season.

That was the end of his Seattle tenure. He signed with San Francisco. And, despite an early stint on the injured list, was finally hitting the ball for the surprising Giants.

Until last night. The Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty hit Haniger in the forearm with a pitch. X-rays were taken. It’s broken. His season may be over. Again.

•••

WSU: The Cougars picked up a couple of public pronouncements from high school football players yesterday. Colton Clark has all the latest recruiting information. … Brock Eager used to throw the hammer for Washington State. Now he does it professionally, though it’s not his day job. John Blanchette explains what is in this story. … Former WSU coach Mike Leach is high on this list of impactful BYU alums in football. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner takes a look, again, in the Mercury News at the schools who did the best in the transfer portal. WSU is way down the list. … Washington is hosting local recruits, and more, this summer. … The best story of the day? Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes, who once held the same post in Cheney, talks about how he won the lottery in surviving a recent heart attack. … Oregon has completed its 2027 football schedule, adding Eastern Washington once more. … Colorado has been the center of attention a lot of ways this offseason. … Arizona just keeps adding players. … Stanford has a lot of home-grown talent on its baseball roster. … With Colorado coach Tad Boyle coaching the USA’s U19 team, it’s no surprise an incoming Buff player made the first cut.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Weber State is holding an alumni basketball game this weekend.

Indians: With the roster thinned by injuries, Carson Palmquist threw his most dominating start of the year, leading Spokane to a 5-3 win over Eugene at Avista. Dave Nichols was there and has this game story, covering the Northwest League’s first-half race as well.

Golf: We spent a lot of time above looking toward tomorrow’s U.S. Open, but we don’t want to forget to take one last look at Nick Taylor’s amazing win last week. OK, we’ll let John Feinstein do it. He also weaves in tennis. … Yes, we have stories to link, some of which focus more on the merger than the Open. We’re sure that doesn’t make the USGA too happy.

Mariners: Two games with the Marlins. Two wins. George Kirby pitched well, again, in this one and the offense did the rest in a 9-3 win. … We linked this story yesterday in the Times. We do it again today. … Ty Adcock made an impressive major league debut.

Seahawks: Pete Carroll in a boat. With the Hawks’ rookies. What’s up with that? Team building. Of course. … Newcomers mean competition for returnees. That’s just the way it is.

Storm: Seattle picked up its first road win of the season, topping the short-handed Mercury in Phoenix.

NBA: There are lifers in the league, just like there are in every pro league. Three of them won their first title with Denver this week.

•••

• We love June in this area. One day it can be in the high 80s, sun shining, clouds non-existent and the next day it can be overcast, cool and damp. Tomorrow it might hit 80 again. But don’t worry. When summer hits this place, it really hits. Hard. Until later …