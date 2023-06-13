Conan O’Brien is a last-minute sub to officiate the wedding of ex-sidekick Andy Richter

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Conan O’Brien and his longtime creative partner, Andy Richter, reunited over the weekend to celebrate a special occasion.

The former “Conan,” “Late Night” and “Tonight Show” host officiated his comedic sidekick’s wedding to talent agent Jennifer Herrera in West Hollywood on Saturday, Richter recently told Page Six.

The actor and TV writer — who served as O’Brien’s right-hand man for most of his late-night career — revealed Monday at the Tribeca Film Festival that O’Brien stepped in to officiate the ceremony at the last minute after Herrera’s friend wasn’t able to make it.

“I knew he had done it [before] because he married our wardrobe designer on our show,” Richter explained to Page Six.

“So I asked him to do it and he did it!”

The “Madagascar” and “Andy Richter Controls the Universe” star described the nuptials as a “nice,” “low-key house party.” He and Herrera got engaged in November after dating for nearly a year.

Richter was previously married to fellow comedy writer Sarah Thyre for more than 20 years. They share two children.

In June 2021, Richter and O’Brien took their final bows as the last episode of “Conan” premiered on TBS. Capping 28 years of late-night TV, O’Brien paid heartfelt tribute to Richter while delivering an emotional farewell speech to the studio audience.

“In another era, a sidekick was someone who sat next to the host and laughed along and just sort of supported them,” O’Brien said.

“When I found Andy Richter, he was one of the funniest people that I ever met … and I never said to Andy, ‘Give me room. You can’t get the laugh. I’ve got to get the laugh.’ The rule is always, if you think of the funniest thing, just say it and that’ll get us out. And he did it 100,000 times. He’s a brilliant man, and I love him forever.”

Since “Conan” ended, Richter has worked on films and TV series such as “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” “Love, Victor,” “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “80 for Brady.” He also hosts “The Three Questions” for O’Brien’s podcast company, Team Coco.

His latest project is comedian Chelsea Peretti’s aptly titled feature directorial debut, “First Time Female Director,” which premiered at Tribeca on Monday.