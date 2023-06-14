Motorcyclist seriously injured in Spokane Valley crash involving truck
June 14, 2023 Updated Wed., June 14, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a truck Tuesday night in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley deputies responded to the crash around 9 p.m. at South Dearborn Road and East Sixth Avenue.
Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel were providing life-saving medical aid to the motorcyclist, identified as a man, when deputies arrived, police said.
Deputies said the rider sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was listed in critical but stable condition late Wednesday morning.
The driver of the Dodge truck, a man, cooperated with deputies and Traffic Unit investigators. He was not believed to be impaired, police said.
Initial information indicated the truck driver was traveling south on Dearborn Road and stopped at Sixth Avenue before entering the intersection and colliding with the westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle rider.
The crash is under investigation.
