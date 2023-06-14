Off the Grid: Locomotus Blasticus and other urban varmint

By Ammi Midstokke For The Spokesman-Review

There was a time when I thought that moving temporarily to the city would mean a reprieve from the troublesome qualities of nature.

It turns out, cities might have more troublesome qualities, natural and otherwise. Or it’s a the-pavement-over-there-looks-smoother situation.

It is true that I am not roused at 4 a.m. each day by a pernicious woodpecker creeping his way closer and closer to my bedroom wall before jackhammering his way through my siding.

Instead, I am roused in 20-minute intervals by the dramatic wailing of train horns from dusk till dawn.

The train horn is a remarkable instrument indeed. It was of particular focus in this week’s exposé in the New York Times article on the correlation between sound disturbance and heart disease.

I am certain I have several small heart attacks each night.

There are 148 crossings in Sandpoint, which sees around 50 trains each day.

According to the Under the Train Horn Rule, locomotive engineers are required to sound their horns with two long, one short, one long blast of an air horn no later than 15 seconds before entering the crossing and until the lead locomotive is through the crossing.

For a while, I thought I was losing the battle with perimenopause, but it turns out my night sweats are just heart-pounding anxiety as I continually dream about locomotives slamming through my backyard fence.

Trains might be easier to target with a BB gun, but I imagine it would be about as effective as my stand-off with the woodpecker.

Just about the time the trains seem to have a lull in their schedule, the only feathered creature obnoxious enough to survive the trend of ravenous domesticated cats (the indefatigable crow) hosts a kind of taunting yard brawl outside the window.

They are the summer adolescent riffraff of the ornithological world.

Unafraid, persistent and slightly terrorizing, they turn my sunrises into a Hitchcock scene with their cawing and flapping and their great black beaks and beady eyes.

Even my own insatiable cats avoid them (and one is missing, though I couldn’t say if it’s fallen victim to crow or locomotive).

In need of birdsong, the redemption of nature, and at least a mile between me and the tracks (as the crow flies), I rode out to the new property on my mountain bike.

It is a kind of balm to the chaos and mayhem of my city life.

As one might imagine, I was reduced to a puddle of confusion and drool after about three days in Rome.

Much to my joy, the lupine has recovered from Charlie’s ambitions with the trackhoe, and the land is lush and green and beckoning for my delicate pruning style.

I like to crawl around the forest floor and curate the undergrowth with tiny shears, almost apologetically.

I talk to the trees, some with remorse and others with encouragement, as I clear out saplings that are choking out the sun.

There are fat rabbits out there and I am glad my dogs don’t catch things, though they’d like to think they could.

My one remaining cat has grown lazy with city life and seems to be losing its lust for the hunt.

I see evidence of moose and deer and hear the owls in the early night.

It smells like freshly turned soil and the aromatic bite of cedar out here.

I can almost taste the emerald of the spring leaves and imagine they are all like perfect butter lettuce. I paused to listen for the tweet of birds, which I promise to learn to identify.

Instead I hear approximately 8 billion mosquitoes swarming and the distant hum of a train on the trestles.

I try to comfort myself by noting that the mosquitoes are nearly as large as birds, but am suddenly more concerned with blood loss as they land in a gray, trembling carpet on any part of my body that is not moving.

So much for peace and quiet.

