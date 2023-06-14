The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

June 14, 2023 Updated Wed., June 14, 2023 at 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at Baltimore or Tampa Bay at Oakland MLB

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona or Tampa Bay at Oakland MLB

8 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Dodgers or Cleveland at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas Fox 28

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: U.S. Open USA

5 p.m.: U.S. Open NBC

Golf, women’s

3 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf

Noon: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s

11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain FS1

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. Panama CBSSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

