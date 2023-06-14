On the Air
June 14, 2023 Updated Wed., June 14, 2023 at 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at Baltimore or Tampa Bay at Oakland MLB
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona or Tampa Bay at Oakland MLB
8 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Dodgers or Cleveland at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas Fox 28
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: U.S. Open USA
5 p.m.: U.S. Open NBC
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf
Noon: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s
11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain FS1
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. Panama CBSSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
