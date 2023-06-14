Reader photo: Goldeneye floating train
June 14, 2023 Updated Wed., June 14, 2023 at 8:17 p.m.
Angela Marie Slotten took this photo of a common goldeneye swimming with her duckling at Hauser Lake. It takes five months before the ducklings’ eyes turn pale green-yellow.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.