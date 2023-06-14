The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
63°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Two adults dead, 3 children injured as school bus converted to camper rolls off road in Colorado

June 14, 2023 Updated Wed., June 14, 2023 at 12:32 p.m.

By Bruce Finley The Denver Post

A man and a woman were killed and three children were injured overnight when a school bus converted into a camper crashed and rolled northwest of Denver in Larimer County along Pingree Park Road, authorities said.

A 1-year-old girl was airlifted by helicopter to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Two boys, aged 7 and 3, were taken by ambulance to a hospital. The 47-year-old man from Greeley, and the 34-year-old woman from Loveland, were dead at the scene, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

This single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and Poudre Canyon firefighters went to the scene, maneuvering in rugged terrain, along with Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies, according to agency postings on Twitter.

Colorado State Patrol troopers were assisting in the aftermath. “They drifted off the road, and ended up rolling down the hill, about 400 feet,” Cutler said.

The relationships hadn’t been verified. The converted bus was designed to hold 15 passengers, he said. No other information was available.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World