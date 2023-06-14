Two adults dead, 3 children injured as school bus converted to camper rolls off road in Colorado
June 14, 2023 Updated Wed., June 14, 2023 at 12:32 p.m.
A man and a woman were killed and three children were injured overnight when a school bus converted into a camper crashed and rolled northwest of Denver in Larimer County along Pingree Park Road, authorities said.
A 1-year-old girl was airlifted by helicopter to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Two boys, aged 7 and 3, were taken by ambulance to a hospital. The 47-year-old man from Greeley, and the 34-year-old woman from Loveland, were dead at the scene, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.
This single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and Poudre Canyon firefighters went to the scene, maneuvering in rugged terrain, along with Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies, according to agency postings on Twitter.
Colorado State Patrol troopers were assisting in the aftermath. “They drifted off the road, and ended up rolling down the hill, about 400 feet,” Cutler said.
The relationships hadn’t been verified. The converted bus was designed to hold 15 passengers, he said. No other information was available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.