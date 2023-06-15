78-year-old woman struck by car last week on I-90 dies

A 78-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV last week on Interstate 90 near Liberty Lake has died.

Marietta Portigal, of Calgary, Alberta, was trying to cross the interstate on foot about 3 miles east of the city when an SUV hit her shortly before 10 a.m. June 6, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Portigal was reportedly out of gas on the side of the freeway and crossing the eastbound lanes – possibly in an attempt to go to the nearby Washington State Patrol Port of Entry for help – when a man driving an estimated 60 mph hit her in the left lane, WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

Riddell said the man, who will not be charged, swerved to try to avoid hitting Portigal.

Portigal was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition that afternoon, according to Ariana Barrey, Providence spokeswoman. Portigal died Friday at the hospital, WSP said.