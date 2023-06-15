The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Boy accused of robbing Spokane Valley gas station with butcher knife

June 15, 2023 Updated Thu., June 15, 2023 at 8:48 p.m.

A boy is accused of robbing the 76 gas station, 12309 E. Mansfield Ave., in Spokane Valley May 28 with a butcher knife. He was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.  (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A boy accused of robbing a Spokane Valley gas station with a butcher knife last month was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery shortly after 10 p.m. May 28 at the 76 gas station, 12309 E. Mansfield Ave., according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

An employee at the gas station told police the suspect, armed with a large butcher knife and wearing a mask, tried to take e-cigarettes from the store. As the boy pulled merchandise from the shelves, the employee grabbed a can of pepper spray and sprayed the suspect until he fled.

Deputies did not locate the suspect that night, but detectives identified the boy through the investigation, police said.

Police arrested the boy on suspicion of first-degree robbery Wednesday and found several items of evidence after serving a search warrant.

The boy, whose age and identity were not released because he is a minor, was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

