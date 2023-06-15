Forging friendships locally and globally: Friendship Force Internation

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Nine years ago, Sue Artman saw an article in The Spokesman-Review about Friendship Force International.

“I recognized one of the ladies in the photo,” she recalled. “I thought when I retire, I’d like to try traveling.”

After she retired, a friend invited her to the monthly Let’s Eat Out gathering of the Eastern Washington/North Idaho chapter of FFI.

“It was delightful!” Artman said.

Soon she was on her way to the countries of Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan with her new friends.

“As a single person, it gave me someone to travel with,” she said. “It’s very people rich. I’ve felt so welcomed everywhere.”

Founded in 1977 by Wayne Smith and introduced to the world by former President Jimmy Carter, the mission of Friendship Force International is to promote global understanding across the barriers that separate people.

Visiting ambassadors spend a week in the home of a host family, and ambassadors and hosts develop a shared understanding of each other’s culture. With over 300 clubs worldwide and more than 300 journeys taking place each year across more than 60 countries and six continents, Friendship Force has plenty of options for its over 15,000 active members.

Joe Brabeck, president of the Eastern Washington/North Idaho chapter of Friendship Force International, joined after being invited to a monthly meeting by his neighbor, John Beaton.

“I liked the concept of staying with people in their homes,” Brabeck said. “You get to know people.”

The group’s mission appealed to him.

“Our goal is promoting the understanding of other cultures, both international and domestic, and to promote world peace through friendships made possible through travel,” he said. “My wife and I just spent two weeks in Australia and another in New Zealand. We stayed in the homes of some wonderful hosts, and we can now say that we have friends in three different cities Down Under.”

The foundation of Friendship Force is reciprocity. Every year, clubs host visiting ambassadors.

“We just hosted a group from Kalamazoo, Michigan,” Brabeck said.

Members plan activities for visitors to enjoy. Welcoming and farewell dinners are hosted at restaurants, so all members get to meet the guests whether or not they’re hosting them in their homes or leading activities.

John Beaton leads guests on a tour through Kendall Yards, Riverfront Park and downtown. “It’s very popular with guests,” he said. “The Spokane area is unique to a lot of people in the world.”

The Michigan ambassadors also enjoyed a day in Coeur d’ Alene, including a hike on Tubbs Hill and a lake cruise.

Beaton’s favorite trip was to Vietnam.

“It was fascinating,” he said. “We stayed with two different families.”

Some excursions are more adventurous than others. A trip to Canada, for example, was designed for outdoorsy types.

“There was hiking, biking, archery, kayaking and rope climbing,” Beaton said. “People came from all over, but my wife and I were the only ones from Spokane.”

Next up for them – a domestic trip.

“We’re going to North Carolina and staying with a gentleman who stayed with us when he visited Spokane,” he said.

For most members that’s the true joy of FFI – forging connections with people from other places.

Member Ann Lungo said one of her most memorable excursions was a trip to South Africa.

“I fell in love with the people of South Africa,” she said. “Staying in people’s homes gives you an understanding of how people live. I’m still in touch with my hostess. I’d love to have her come visit me.”

One of Lungo’s first trips with FFI was to Russia. She joined the Whidbey Island club for that outing.

“It was the only time there was a language barrier,” she recalled. “Our host didn’t speak any English, but she took me by the hand and showed me the town of Moscow. I had to pinch myself when I was standing in Red Square. The food might be different, the accommodations might be different, but people really aren’t that different all over the world.”

The group meets the first Wednesday of the month and rotates between breakfast, lunch and dinner meetings at area restaurants.

They welcome new members.

“There’s just some quality about Friendship Force people that’s different,” Lungo said. “This is the best group I’ve ever joined.”

For more information about Friendship Force International visit friendshipforce.org.

To learn more about the Eastern Washington/North Idaho group send your contact information to friendshipforceewni@gmail.com.