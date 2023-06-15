McDonald’s celebrates Grimace’s birthday with special meal and purple shake

By Ebony Williams The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Birthday’s at McDonald’s have been a part of so many people’s childhood memories over the years. Now it’s time to celebrate the birthday of one of their own. Longtime mascot Grimace has announced his epic birthday celebration.

According to Tariq Hassin, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, celebrating Grimace’s birthday is “paying homage” to childhood memories.

“We’re excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald’s relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald’s meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture,” said Hassan in the press release.

Along with a birthday party, Grimace’s birthday celebration will also involve a special meal that includes a limited edition purple shake, your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, and French fries.

“Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature,” noted the release.

The Grimace Birthday Meal will be available via McDonald’s app, drive-thru, delivery or in-restaurant.