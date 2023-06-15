Motorcyclist injured from crash near Newport dies at hospital
June 15, 2023 Updated Thu., June 15, 2023 at 8:33 p.m.
A 66-year-old motorcyclist injured in a crash Monday on U.S. Highway 2 near Newport died from his injuries Wednesday.
Randall Herberholz, of Sagle, Idaho, was riding south on the highway at 10 a.m., 9 miles south of Newport, when he struck debris in the road, according to the Washington State Patrol. This caused him to go off the highway, and he was thrown from the motorcycle, WSP said.
Troopers said Herberholz and the motorcycle came to rest down an embankment. Herberholz died Wednesday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
