The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
61°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist injured from crash near Newport dies at hospital

June 15, 2023 Updated Thu., June 15, 2023 at 8:33 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 66-year-old motorcyclist injured in a crash Monday on U.S. Highway 2 near Newport died from his injuries Wednesday.

Randall Herberholz, of Sagle, Idaho, was riding south on the highway at 10 a.m., 9 miles south of Newport, when he struck debris in the road, according to the Washington State Patrol. This caused him to go off the highway, and he was thrown from the motorcycle, WSP said.

Troopers said Herberholz and the motorcycle came to rest down an embankment. Herberholz died Wednesday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety