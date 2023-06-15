Two teens arrested in Spokane shooting that ‘critically injured’ man; 33-year-old father of one of them already charged

Spokane police on Tuesday arrested two teen boys in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a 35-year-old man “critically injured” last month in the Logan Neighborhood.

The two boys, 15 and 16, were arrested by members of the police’s Violent Crimes Task Force and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said in a news release.

The 16-year-old was identified as Giovanni Shaules in court documents.

Police had already arrested 33-year-old Ryan Shaules, mentioned as Giovanni’s father in court records, after a short standoff with SWAT on the South Hill for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Ryan Shaules is charged with suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Police responded May 27 to the Gonzaga Family Haven apartment complex on the corner of North Nevada Street and East North Foothills Drive for the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A tenant at the apartment complex told police three males shot into a silver Chrysler 300, and that a male in the Chrysler shot back. He said the three males then got into a Mustang and drove away.

The driver of the Chrysler crashed into landscaping around the apartment complex, then backed up and crashed into a parked car, according to the tenant. The victim sped off, coming to a stop at the intersection where the complex is located.

Video surveillance from the complex showed three males leaving an apartment unit and approaching the driver’s side window of the car the victim was in. The driver of a silver Ford Mustang also got out of the Mustang and approached his car.

It appeared an argument ensued while all four males were standing at the car, according to the surveillance footage. The video showed two of the four males shooting into the driver’s side window of the car, documents say.

The victim tried to drive away but hit a fire hydrant, and one of the males continued shooting. All four of the males ran back to the Mustang and drove away, surveillance showed.

Spokane Fire Department personnel treated the victim in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler, which was parked in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Street, police said in documents.

A police officer asked who shot him. He replied, “Ryan Shaules.” The victim’s condition as of Thursday wasn’t immediately clear.

Another officer said in documents that firefighters told him the victim was shot twice. The Chrysler had multiple bullet holes in it.

One witness estimated hearing about 17 gunshots, documents say.

Another witness said the men approaching the victim’s vehicle yelled at him about owing them money. She told police Ryan Shaules and the two others who left the apartment unit had guns.

Police learned the Mustang was seen at a residence in Liberty Lake. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the residence, according to Spokane police.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained about five people at the home, police said in documents. Two of the five men arrived at the home in the Mustang, according to court documents. They have not been charged.

Preston McCollam, Spokane County deputy prosecutor, said the 15-year-old remains in juvenile court but could be moved to Spokane County Superior Court. Giovanni Shaules was charged in Superior Court because state law dictates 16- or 17-year-old children are charged as adults if the charge is a “serious violent offense.”

Ryan Shaules, who is set for trial Aug. 7, remained in Spokane County Jail Thursday on an $800,000 bond. Of that bond amount, $300,000 is related to other charges, including firearm and drug charges.

Giovanni Shaules made his first court appearance Wednesday and is set for an arraignment June 27.