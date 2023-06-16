A coin that teaches: Former Miss Black Spokane designs collectible for Juneteenth

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

Deborah Clark, the 1975 Miss Black Spokane, has designed a coin in honor of the Juneteenth holiday recognizing the day slavery ended in the United States.

Clark, also known as Deborah LaPearl, has since left Spokane, and resides in New Jersey. When it comes to designing, she doesn’t discriminate, whether it be clothes, buildings, or most recently, the commemorative coins.

Juneteenth, a combination of the words “June” and “Nineteenth,” takes place on June 19. Though the emancipation proclamation was signed in 1863 and is commonly thought to mark the end of slavery, it wasn’t enforced until 1865. Thus, Juneteenth, otherwise known as “Emancipation Day” has been celebrated widely in Southern states.

Clark has vague memories of fireworks and celebrations of the holiday during her childhood in the South, but in adulthood she found less awareness of the holiday.

“In the South, they tend to know but then in the East Coast, nobody knew what I was talking about. And I said, ‘You know what, we need to have some education here,’ ” she said.

Clark was inspired by 96-year-old activist Opal Lee, who led the charge in establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday as enshrined by President Joe Biden in 2021.

She used her prior experience in design and created a collectible coin in commemoration of the holiday. The front of the coin features a pair of fists breaking shackles that bind them, backdropped by the Liberty Bell to symbolize freedom and emancipation. On the back, Clark decided to tell the story of Juneteenth, raising awareness for what she said is an underappreciated holiday.

“It’s a coin that teaches,” she said. “Each one that reaches one teaches one.”

Clark is selling the coins for $55 each at juneteenthcoins.com. Clark said portions of the proceeds will be given to the National Juneteenth Museum, which is scheduled to open in Forth Worth, Texas, in 2025.