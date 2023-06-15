Al Pacino is a dad again at 83 as he welcomes son with Noor Alfallah, 29

By Jonah Valdez Los Angeles Times

Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, have welcomed their first child together, the Oscar winner’s fourth.

A representative for Pacino confirmed the birth of the child — a son, Roman Pacino — to the L.A. Times. The birth was first reported by TMZ. The representative declined to comment on when and where the baby was born.

The “Godfather” actor surprised fans last month with the announcement that Alfallah was pregnant. TMZ previously reported that Pacino had also been shocked by the pregnancy, given an apparent medical condition that he thought prevented him from impregnating another person.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. The 29-year-old describes herself as a “raconteur” on Instagram and boasts four producing credits on IMDb, including the upcoming Pacino film “Billy Knight.”

Alongside baby Roman, Pacino has three other children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

The recent baby news comes about a month after Pacino’s longtime pal and collaborator Robert De Niro, 79, announced the birth of his seventh child.

De Niro, who appeared on “Today” earlier this month, said that he and Pacino welcoming babies at their ages was amazing and he was very happy about it.

The “Goodfellas” actor reflected on his own experience being a father at an older age, sharing that he “has a certain awareness” of things now that he didn’t have before. With “family dynamics,” he said, “you can’t avoid learning certain things and how you deal with them and manage that.”