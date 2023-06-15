Al Pacino is a dad again at 83 as he welcomes son with Noor Alfallah, 29
June 16, 2023 Updated Fri., June 16, 2023 at 11:43 a.m.
Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, have welcomed their first child together, the Oscar winner’s fourth.
A representative for Pacino confirmed the birth of the child — a son, Roman Pacino — to the L.A. Times. The birth was first reported by TMZ. The representative declined to comment on when and where the baby was born.
The “Godfather” actor surprised fans last month with the announcement that Alfallah was pregnant. TMZ previously reported that Pacino had also been shocked by the pregnancy, given an apparent medical condition that he thought prevented him from impregnating another person.
Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. The 29-year-old describes herself as a “raconteur” on Instagram and boasts four producing credits on IMDb, including the upcoming Pacino film “Billy Knight.”
Alongside baby Roman, Pacino has three other children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.
The recent baby news comes about a month after Pacino’s longtime pal and collaborator Robert De Niro, 79, announced the birth of his seventh child.
De Niro, who appeared on “Today” earlier this month, said that he and Pacino welcoming babies at their ages was amazing and he was very happy about it.
The “Goodfellas” actor reflected on his own experience being a father at an older age, sharing that he “has a certain awareness” of things now that he didn’t have before. With “family dynamics,” he said, “you can’t avoid learning certain things and how you deal with them and manage that.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.