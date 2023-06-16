Carrie Fisher’s final film ‘Wonderwell’ finally hitting theaters 7 years after her death

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Carrie Fisher fans haven’t seen the last of the “Star Wars” icon, whose last film ‘Wonderwell’ is heading to theaters nearly a decade after her sudden death.

Vlad Marsavin’s fantasy flick, which the late “Postcards from the Edge” author finished filming just weeks before her 2016 death, will hit theaters in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland next week, Deadline reports.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” Marsavin told the outlet Wednesday. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years.”

The film, which co-stars Rita Ora, was not just plagued by the “huge shock” of Fisher’s “very emotional” passing, but the budget-busting visual effects and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now is the perfect time to share [Fisher’s] magical on screen moments as Hazel,” said Marsavin, who confirmed the project will be dedicated to the beloved late multi-hyphenate.

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie,” recalled Marsavin.

Best known for starring as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016, following a heart attack suffered on a flight.

The limited theatrical release will kick off in stateside AMC theaters on June 23 before the film becomes available on digital platforms.

Fisher, whose parents were stars Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, is survived by only daughter Billie Lourd. The “Booksmart” actress has given birth to two children since her mother’s death.