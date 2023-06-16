Firefighters stop progression of 26-acre wildfire south of Spokane
June 16, 2023 Updated Fri., June 16, 2023 at 8:58 p.m.
Firefighters and air resources battled a 26-acre brush fire Friday afternoon off U.S. Highway 195 south of Spokane.
The fire’s forward progress had stopped but there was no containment as of 6:30 p.m., according to Guy Gifford, public information officer at the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Gifford said the fire, located on Stentz Road, burned grass and timber. Firefighters were expected to continue to mop up the fire Saturday.
One firefighter had a heat-related injury but was treated and doing fine, Gifford said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
