Grizzlies, hunters collide in northern Rockies

Western News, Libby, Mont.

ENNIS — A hunter killed a grizzly bear in self-defense last week in the Madison Range southeast of Ennis.

The person was hunting black bears in a remote parcel of private land in the backcountry on June 5 when he was charged by a grizzly bear. The hunter shot and killed the bear with a pistol and was not injured.

The hunter notified Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks the same day. Officials from FWP, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest conducted a field investigation with help from the landowner and confirmed the bear mortality. The investigation is ongoing.

The bear’s behavior appeared to be defensive in the surprise, close encounter with the hunter. The 15-year-old female grizzly had previously been captured for research purposes in 2013 and had no known history of conflict with people. No cubs were seen with the bear.

The bear died outside the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear recovery zone, and inside the demographic monitoring area.

Idaho grizzly killed by black bear hunter

A male grizzly bear was mistaken for a black bear by a hunter, who reported the incident.

On the morning of June 8, a nonresident hunter shot and killed a male grizzly bear he mistook for a black bear. The bear was killed in Idaho’s Panhandle, north of Upper Priest Lake.

After shooting the bear and identifying it as a grizzly, the hunter contacted Idaho Fish and Game and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The incident serves an important reminder that grizzly bears can be found in game management units in the Panhandle, in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and grizzlies are known to occasionally visit portions of the Clearwater Region. Hunters can refer to page 73 of the 2023 Big Game Seasons and Rules to see units where grizzlies may be found.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law, and bear hunters are responsible for proper identification of their target.

All hunters are encouraged to review their bear identification skills to avoid mistaken identity. Size and color of the animal are not reliable indicators of species.

It’s best to look at multiple features in order to make the right call. Grizzlies typically have short, rounded ears, a dished facial profile, a prominent shoulder hump and 2-4 inch long claws.

Hunters and others can learn more about bear identification skills and learn the difference between a defensive and predatory encounter by using Fish and Game’s online resources.

Grizzly killed near Berray Mountain

State and federal wildlife officials are seeking information on a grizzly bear that was shot and killed near Noxon in Sanders County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens and officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the bear that was found dead May 24 in the South Fork of the Bull River area near Berray Mountain off Forest Road 2272 (Berray Mountain Road).

Wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed on the evening of May 16. The adult male grizzly was collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to a conviction.