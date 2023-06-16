How much does the Idaho governor get paid? Search public salaries in Idaho Statesman database

By Ryan Suppe Idaho Statesman

The state, with its 25,000 workers, is Idaho’s largest employer. Its compensation for jobs varies widely, from minimum wage to more than $1 million.

The Idaho Statesman compiled salary data from Transparent Idaho, a spending and wage database managed by the state controller’s office.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little collects $151,400 per year, while other statewide elected officials earn less. Attorney General Raúl Labrador makes $146,730. The secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and controller earn $128,690 full-time salaries, but lieutenant governor is considered a part-time job. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke earns $52,990.

Idaho lawmakers, also part-time workers, earn nearly $20,000 annually. Lawmakers who live outside the Treasure Valley receive $221 per day during legislative sessions to cover food, lodging and travel.

But the state’s highest- and lowest-paid workers are employed by universities. Four of the top 10 wage earners work in athletics at Boise State University, while many college students earn minimum wage, $7.25 hourly, for on-campus jobs.

Who are the state’s highest-paid workers?

Boise State football head coach Andy Avalos, the state’s highest-paid employee, earns about $1.6 million annually. Second is the Broncos’ men’s basketball coach Leon Rice, who makes $950,000 per year.

Boise State Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey ($430,000 annually) and football team offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan ($400,000 annually) also are in the top 10.

Presidents of the state’s three universities are among the top earners as well, with yearly salaries ranging from $420,000 to $441,000.

The top earners among civil servants are insurance and pension executives. Richard Ferguson, CEO of the Idaho State Insurance Fund, earns $375,000 annually, and Richelle Sugiyama, chief information officer of the Public Employees Retirement System of Idaho, takes home $320,000 each year.

The distribution of the state’s top 240 wage earners breaks down this way, according to data analyzed by the Statesman:

Boise State University: 85

University of Idaho: 50

Idaho State University: 45

State Insurance Fund: 14

Department of Health and Welfare: 14

Judicial Branch: 7

Attorney General’s Office: 6

Governor’s Office: 3

Other: 16

What details can I find in the database?

The Statesman salary database includes employees’ names and the agencies they work for along with hourly pay and salary figures. It includes hourly or annual pay, depending on how they’re compensated.

You can search for an employee by name or browse agencywide figures by selecting an option from the drop-down menu. Searches are limited to 200 results.