Sheriff’s Office releases report on deadly crash that killed four Spokane family members

The Salmon River car crash that killed a Spokane man and his three kids last week likely happened after the man’s teenage daughter fell asleep at the wheel, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says.

Calvin Miller, 37, and his children Dakota, 17, Jack, 10, and Delilah, 8, were traveling from Spokane to Council, Idaho, at night on June 10.

At around 9 p.m., the family’s car was on a gently curving stretch of U.S. Highway 95 along the Salmon River, a few miles north of Riggins. Dakota was driving while her father sat in the passenger seat.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dakota likely fell asleep, causing the family’s gold Toyota Prius to veer off the road and fall 20-30 feet over the bank into the Salmon River.

Two GoFundMe pages created by friends and family have raised tens of thousands of dollars.

One, created by Colton Weber, has raised more than $21,000. Another, created by Megan Macy, has raised more than $12,000.