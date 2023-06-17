Pedestrian struck, killed in Liberty Lake crash

A pedestrian trying to cross the street was struck by a vehicle and died Friday night in Liberty Lake.

The Liberty Lake Police Department responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. near Appleway Avenue and Eagle Lane, according to a Liberty Lake police news release.

Officers discovered a male was driving east on Appleway Avenue when another male attempted to cross the road in front of him, police said. The driver struck the male, who was treated on scene but died shortly after.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated during the investigation, officers said. Low-light visibility was considered a factor in the crash, but police continue to investigate.

The identities of the males involved were not released.