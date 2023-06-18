Prairie Falls Golf Club on rise with new facility, amenities

Josh Grenier has been at Prairie Falls Golf Club for four years, first as an assistant and now as head pro with stops elsewhere in between.

He’s been around long enough to witness several revisions to holes on the Post Falls course, the addition of 30-plus homes and the highly anticipated new headquarters to be unveiled at a July 7 grand opening.

Workers scurried inside and outside Friday to put finishing touches on the 42,000 square-foot building that will become home to a pro shop, clubhouse, restaurant and bar with six golf simulators, 17 hotel suites, retail space and a 5,000-square foot events center.

There’s a lot to celebrate. The parking lot has been paved, 45 new carts have arrived and road construction on nearby Spokane Street is essentially complete. Next up: moving into the new digs after roughly 25 years of the pro shop being inside temporary trailers.

“It is nice,” Grenier said of the progress. “I would give a shout out to our customer base that has been faithful to us even back to last summer and this spring. They’ve been understanding, which is nice. Parking on the road, running it out of a trailer was tough. All the (perimeter) roads are up and running. We expect to be fully operational in July and we’re expecting the second half of summer to be successful.”

The project was the brainchild of owners Rob and Emily Clark, who purchased Prairie Falls in 2021. The rectangular, two-story building brings improved pre- and post-round amenities for customers, on-site stay-and-play options and the space to host everything from weddings to business meetings.

“That was their vision to build a facility that has the feel of a local resort, a family friendly type of operation,” Grenier said.

In addition to a permanent spot for the pro shop, the building will feature Iron, Wood and Ice Urban Kitchen and Bar. There will be 17 hotel rooms, three that are two-bedroom with kitchens. Other attractions include River City Pizza, Anchored Coffee Co. and eventually a convenience store and a spa. The events center can host 220-plus people for weddings, receptions, meetings, etc.

Grenier said two of the simulators have a multi-sport package “so you can play cornhole, putt-putt, soccer or darts on the video screen.” He added that the simulators can be used year-round for golf lessons – houses and stakes marking future homes occupy the former driving range adjacent to the par-3 10th hole – and potentially leagues.

The course is looking into the possibility of adding outdoor hitting bays on the property.

As for the golf course, the first tee box was moved roughly 100 yards to accommodate the new building, shortening the opening hole to a drivable, 240-yard par-4.

The scorecard has seen a few changes. Nearly 20 homes were built near Idaho Street in 2018 when the par-5 fifth was converted into a scenic par-3 measuring as short as 100 yards and as long as 210 over a man-made pond. Prairie Falls is a par 69 with six par 3s and three par 5s.

“We did take some criticism (changing the fifth hole), but I would say that’s our signature hole,” said Grenier, a Montana native who went through the University of Idaho’s PGA golf management program. “We’re certainly not trying to run a U.S. Open qualifier but for grandma and grandpa that want to come out with junior and dad, that’s what it’s all about.

“We pride ourselves in offering a course that beginners and families can enjoy. Our grass is phenomenal, the playing conditions are great. With new carts and upgrades to the facility, we’re not necessarily a championship course anymore, but what we are is a place where families and friends can meet, play golf indoors or outdoors and have a drink.”

A large water feature is planned on the left side of Nos. 1 and 9 so there will be waterfalls on the finishing holes of both sides.

Prairie Falls stayed busy despite on-site construction and when detour signs were in place on Spokane Street for several months. The new facility figures to attract more visitors.

“I’ve been through a lot of Prairie Falls’ ups and downs, whether as head pro or assistant,” Grenier said. “I like the changes. Having a shorter course isn’t a bad thing. We get people in and out (after 18 holes) in less than four hours.”