The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
62°F
Current Conditions
Shower rain
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

100 years ago in Spokane: Car chase with bootlegger ends in gunfire, discovery of whiskey

On this day 100 years ago, Vern Secrest led Spokane police on a car chase to Minnehaha and back after authorities spotted what appeared to be several sacks of liquor in his vehicle. (S-R archives)
On this day 100 years ago, Vern Secrest led Spokane police on a car chase to Minnehaha and back after authorities spotted what appeared to be several sacks of liquor in his vehicle. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kersner The Spokesman-Review
On this day 100 years ago, Vern Secrest led Spokane police on a car chase to Minnehaha and back after authorities spotted what appeared to be several sacks of liquor in his vehicle. (S-R archives)
On this day 100 years ago, Vern Secrest led Spokane police on a car chase to Minnehaha and back after authorities spotted what appeared to be several sacks of liquor in his vehicle. (S-R archives)

A thrilling police chase, bullets flying, ended in the arrest of a suspected rumrunner.

The officers said they were driving up Division Street on another call when they spotted a car racing south. They saw what appeared to be “several sacks of what we thought was liquor.” They knew that residents on Five Mile Prairie had just reported that an airplane had landed up there and unloaded some liquor into a car. So the officers gave chase.

The suspect outran the pursuing officers, turned onto Buckeye Avenue and headed for the hills. But the officers were able to keep him in sight until they got to Minnehaha Park. Then they lost him and began searching around the waterworks.

“He evidently thought he had given us the slip,” said an officer.

He was wrong. Just as he pulled out of his hiding place on a side road, the officers spotted him again and chased him back toward town.

The officers drew their guns and one of them shot out his left rear tire.

“The next thing I knew, the car was turning somersaults,” said the officer.

They found Vern Secrest crawling out of the wreck. They also found seven cases of bonded Canadian whiskey.

Secrest, who emerged only with a sprained ankle, was arrested for bootlegging. This was not the first time he had been arrested for liquor violations.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1865: Union Gen. Gordon Granger declares enslaved people in Texas are free; the end of slavery is celebrated across the U.S. as Juneteenth.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety