Biden visits California to talk climate and raise cash

By Seema Mehta Los Angeles Times

President Joe Biden unveiled about $600 million in federal spending to fight the effects of climate change on Monday in Palo Alto. But much of his multiday visit to California is focused on raising money, notably from Silicon Valley tech leaders, for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden was joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom as he toured the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve. After touring , he announced funding to protect the nation’s power grid and communities on the coast and around the Great Lakes – regions susceptible to storm surge, sea level rise and flooding, according to a White House official.

During his remarks, Biden recounted previous trips to California during which he surveyed wildfire damage, noting that last year natural disasters caused $165 billion in damages across the country.

“But the worsening impacts are not inevitable – building on our incredible efforts locally, my administration is doing all we can to help recover and build, so we can be prepared to adapt,” he said, outlining a series of steps specifically focused on climate resilience.

Among those steps are the $575 million “Climate Resilience Regional Challenge,” which will be launched by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In 2020, Californians spent $305.6 million to back his campaign, more than one-fifth of his total haul and the most of any state in the nation, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics of donations of more than $200 from individuals.

Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, raised money in the Bay Area and Los Angeles last week.

The president held multiple fundraisers Monday, and is expected to hold more Tuesday. Among the hosts are former EBay executive and 2006 gubernatorial candidate Steve Westly and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, according to Democrats familiar with their plans who could not discuss them publicly.