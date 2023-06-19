Family remembers 68-year-old mom, gardener and world traveler who was killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash south of Spokane

Catherine Krogman, left, with her daughter, Laura Krogman, at Laura Krogman’s recent wedding. Catherine, known as Katy to friends, was struck and killed by a motorist earlier this month while walking near her home south of Spokane. (Courtesy Krogman family)

Catherine Krogman, known to friends and family as Katy, had settled into a daily walking routine in her retirement, part of a schedule that included cooking meals for her family and working in her garden.

“She just loved walking and being outside and gardening,” Krogman’s daughter, Laura Krogman, said.

During her walk on June 11 on a route near her home, Catherine Krogman was struck and killed by a motorist. She was 68.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate. That investigation has not revealed any criminal conduct, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Corp. Mark Gregory said in a text Sunday, and the driver will not face charges. The Spokesman-Review is not naming the driver because the driver has not been criminally charged.

Krogman had moved to a home on Baltimore Road with her daughter, son-in-law Landon Roper and husband Bruce Krogman three years ago from the West Side, her daughter said. She quickly set to work outfitting the home with artwork and furniture, and helped landscape a garden on the property. Barn & Blossom, a garden center up the road from their home, was one of Catherine Krogman’s favorite places, her family said.

“She had a strong personality and a strong aesthetic,” Laura Krogman said. “She had a way of making things her own, and now we just get to enjoy her influence all around us.”

Catherine Krogman’s love of walking included time spent living in the south of France, when she would regularly hike a popular pilgrimage route with a close friend. Catherine Krogman also loved French cooking and would often make meals for the whole family over a glass of wine in the evenings.

“She would look through the New York Times recipes to find something that she wanted to make for dinner,” Roper said, “and she would go to the grocery store every single day to get just enough food to make dinner for that day.”

That’s what Catherine Krogman did the day before she died, her family said. She was also planning a trip to Italy with her family this fall.

“Her Italy Rick Steves book is on the bedside table, with the page turned down to where we were going to go,” Laura Krogman said, referring to the popular travel TV personality.

The family now plans to travel to France, where they will spread Catherine Krogman’s ashes. They’re also planning a future celebration of life.

Krogman’s loved ones said they were still dealing with the sudden tragedy. They encouraged everyone, with the weather warming up and days lasting longer, to drive and walk safely on the area’s roads. The investigation showed Krogman was struck in the intersection of Palouse Highway and Willow Springs Road as a driver was headed south on the road, and the driver reported not seeing her before she was struck.

“Drive especially carefully and be especially careful when walking,” Roper said. “I know that all of us feel sympathy for the driver who hit her.”

Krogman lived the last few years of her life as she wanted, her family said, and was in the process of establishing a bright future in Spokane.

“Everything was just in full bloom and the property looked so beautiful,” Laura Krogman said of her mother’s last day. “I just know how happy she was when her garden was in bloom. I just can’t imagine how happy she was that day.”