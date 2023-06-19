Five dead and dozens wounded in Israeli raid in West Bank

German Press Agency

TEL AVIV – At least five Palestinians were killed during a large-scale Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian health authorities said on Monday.

Several dozen people were also injured during the gun battles, some of them critically, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

At least one of the dead is said to be a Palestinian fighter. According to media reports, a Palestinian journalist was among the injured.

The Israeli military said a prolonged exchange of fire took place during the arrest of two suspects earlier on Monday and at least one military vehicle was damaged by an explosive device.

Jenin, in the northern West Bank, has emerged as a stronghold of Palestinian militant factions. The city has seen frequent deadly confrontations between Israeli forces and militants.

Tensions have been running high between Israelis and Palestinians.

While exchanges of fire were still underway on Monday, there were calls for a crackdown in Jenin.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the security cabinet, said it was “time to launch a broad operation to eliminate terror nests” in the north of the West Bank.

Defense Minister Joav Galant wrote on Twitter, “There is no compromise in the fight against terror, we will continue to go on the attack, we will use all means at our disposal and strike terror elements in all places.”

The European Union expressed concern on Monday about the events in Jenin.

“Military operations must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law,” a statement read.

The EU called on Israel to not proceed with plans for more than 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, in line with its long-standing “strong opposition” to Israel’s settlement policy, the statement said.

“Settlements are illegal under international law, constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten the viability of the two-state solution,” it stated.

Meanwhile, last week, Iran’s head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received the leader of the Palestinian militant organization Islamic Jihad (IJ) in Tehran.

In addition to Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, the IJ and other groups have gained influence there. They are largely financed by Iran.

On Monday, according to media reports, a high-ranking Hamas delegation arrived in Iran for talks.

Tehran reiterated its support for groups fighting against its rival Israel.

Since the beginning of the year, 125 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or following attacks they instigated.

In the same period, 18 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian were killed in attacks.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the 1967 Six-Day War.

The Palestinians claim the territories for their own state – with East Jerusalem as its capital.