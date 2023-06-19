Locally: Washington State graduate Brock Eager wins men’s hammer throw at Iron Wood Throws Classic

From staff reports

Spokane Valley’s Brock Eager, a Washington State graduate, won in the men’s hammer throw at the Iron Wood Throws Classic last weekend.

Eager saved his best throw for when it mattered most.

Eager’s mark of 251 feet, 3 inches, was shy of the meet record set two days prior, but was good enough to win Saturday’s competition – a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event – and earn a prize purse of $1,500.

Canada’s Rowan Hamilton, who placed third Saturday, hit 251-11 on Day 1.

Eager set a personal best by over two feet on his fourth attempt Saturday. Canada’s Adam Keenan was in second place at 247-4.

• The Big Sky Conference, in conjunction with Spokane Sports and Eastern Washington University, has announced that its 2024 Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held at the Podium .

“Elevating the championship experience we provide our student-athletes is our top goal at the Big Sky, and bringing our Indoor Track & Field Championships to the Podium will accomplish exactly that,” Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Spokane Sports and Eastern Washington to make this possible.”

As the host institution, Eastern Washington will work with Spokane Sports and the Podium to make this event a reality, marking the first time the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships has been held at a neutral site. The Big Sky has a long history of holding events in Spokane, including both its Football Kickoff and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This will also provide Eastern Washington its first opportunity to host the indoor championships, as this championship has yet to take place in the state of Washington.

The meet, featuring the best and brightest men’s and women’s competitors in the Big Sky, will take place February 22-24, 2024.

Shooting

Anna Pearsall won numerous awards and the Spokane Junior Rifle Club concluded the 2023 season with a strong team performance at the state championships, held May 13-14 in Wenatchee.

Pearsall, 20, won the state championship in Precision-Prone Only, scoring 762 out of a possible 800 points; placed third overall in 3-Position Individual; and was a member of SJRC’s winning team in 3-Position Team.

In addition, Pearsall won the Dorothy Kippie Trophy (top aggregate score, junior female); Launi Meili Trophy (indoor/outdoor grand aggregate); High Girl Indoor-Outdoor 3-Position trophy; Outdoor 3-Position/Prone Smallbore Aggregate trophy; Outdoor High Woman trophy; and Snohomish County R&P/WSRPA Junior Champion Smallbore Rifle Outdoor Prone trophy.

Tanner Krebs, 15, and Sarah Mix, 12, also won individual trophies. Krebs won the Bill Havercroft Washington State Junior Indoor Champion award and Mix won the High Sub Junior 3-Position Indoor trophy.

SJRC medalists by category were:

3-Position Individual: Tanner Krebs, first Jr Master and second overall; Anna Pearsall, high woman and third overall; Garrett Pearsall, 18, first Jr. Expert and fourth overall; Sean Kelley, 18, third Jr. Expert and sixth overall; Sara Mix, 12, fourth in A Class and 10th overall; Morgan Christian fifth in A Class; Ella Kipp, 15, second in B Class; Jackson Grief, 11, first in D Class.

Prone Only, Individual: Stanton Butler, 15, state champion; Cole Frizzell, 13, silver medal.

3-Position Team: Spokane Jr. Rifle Club Gold (Anna Pearsall, Tanner Krebs, Garrett Pearsall) state champions; Spokane Jr. Rifle Club Bronze (Sarah Mix, Ben Jones, Meghan Mix) second place; Spokane Jr. Rifle Club Brass (Kaylee Geller, 13, Ella Kipp, 15, Spencer Fitzpatrick, 16, third place.