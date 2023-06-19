Spokane County fair parking, ticket prices could go up in 2023

A trip to the Spokane County Interstate Fair could be a bit more expensive this year.

During a presentation last week to the Spokane County Commission, fair Director Erin Gurtel proposed a slate of price increases for parking and some tickets.

If the county commissioners approve the change, parking costs will double from $5 to $10 per car. Prices would remain $5 on Mondays, which the fair markets as Senior Day.

The fair could also start charging more for weekend tickets.

An adult ticket for Friday, Saturday or Sunday would cost $15, up from $13. Adult tickets throughout the rest of the week would remain $13.

Prices for seniors, youth ages 7-13 and active or retired military members would remain at $10.

The fair may also raise the price of pre-purchased tickets, which come at a significant discount.

A preseason adult ticket would go from $8 to $10, and a preseason senior, youth or military ticket would climb from $6 to $7. The fair sells preseason tickets from July 10 to Sept. 7.

Kids tickets, for children 6 and under, would continue to be free.

Spokane County Interstate Fair ticket prices have risen significantly in the last few years. In 2019, an adult ticket cost $11.

The 2023 fair is scheduled to run from Sept. 8-17. This year’s installment will include performances from country singers Clint Black and Craig Morgan on Sept. 12, Martina McBride on Sept. 13 and pop rockers X Ambassadors on Sept. 14. Concert entry requires an additional ticket through TicketsWest, and are available online now at thespokanefair.com.