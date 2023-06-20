A Grip on Sports: The Pac-12 Conference can’t quite figure out how to move forward, which impacts more than just conference schools

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We have a little inside baseball for you today, though it has little to do with baseball, per se. It has to do with writing about the sport. And all of the other ones too.

• We rarely, if ever, suffer from the dreaded disease of writer’s block. Just the opposite, actually. Way too often we ramble on and on about offensive linemen and travel calls and the weather at our little ¼-acre of the world.

But this morning we found ourselves staring at a white space on the computer, not knowing how to fill it. We know why it was happening, which is the first step in healing, right? We are contemplating big changes and those contemplations kept us up most of the night. That and a puppy who was cold and wanted to use our body as a human heating pad.

A lack of sleep has slowed us down. Which means, of course, we might just be ready to head into our next career: Pac-12 Conference commissioner.

Why not? It seems like a good gig. Pays well. Nice perks. The last couple guys who have held the position have set the bar so low, we could, even at our advanced age, hop over it.

Heck, the guy in the spot now, George Kliavkoff, has been in charge for almost 24 months and has yet to oversee anything resembling a major success. Oh, sure, it’s not his fault. The guy before, Larry Scott, laid enough land-mines to stop an Abrams tank. And the guys who make the decisions, the conference’s presidents and chancellors, have a way of setting their own traps as well, mainly because the old saying about committees, horses and camels is truer than ever.

Making a decision must be really hard.

Media rights? Expansion? What Las Vegas hotel to grace with your presence during the basketball tournament? It’s impossible to make the right choices. At least in the eyes of everyone who believes that they are a stakeholder in it. Which, in other words, is anyone who lives west of the Rockies.

The lack of resolution to issues that needed a denouement yesterday must be crushing the souls of those who, you know, actually work within the conference.

And, now, at a school that wants to be a member, a decision that, day after day, seems harder to understand.

San Diego State, whose athletic director is former Washington State administrator John David Wicker, has become a power in West Coast sports. The football team, playing its home games in a brand-new stadium, holds its own with many of the Pac-12 brethren. It’s basketball team in April went where few have gone among Pacific Time Zone schools recently, the NCAA’s Final Four. Other sports – the Aztecs offer 17, more than some Pac-12 schools, including the one in Pullman – have had success as well recently.

In other words, athletically, SDSU is the best the conference can do to fill the spots soon to be open as USC and UCLA march to the Big Ten. And the Aztecs are ready. Too ready it seems.

The school’s president, Adela de la Torre, sent a letter to the Mountain West Conference wondering if there was any wiggle room in the exit terms the conference adopted in 2021. Except the conference, now led by former WCC commissioner Gloria Nevarez, decided the letter was SDSU’s formal notice it was leaving in 2024. And, nope, there was no wiggle room. You owe us about $17 million and de la Torre is no longer part of the conference board.

Problem. The Pac-12 doesn’t seemed to have officially asked the Aztecs to join, another piece of news hinted at in de la Torre’s letter. What a Gherkin.

We have the answers. In the name of all that’s fair, just ask San Diego State to join. Throw in SMU if that’s what your media advisors feel is the best fit. Figure out the particulars later. Grab the initiative – and the headlines. Announce the media-rights deal after, sometime between today and football media day would be fine.

Enter the 2023-24 school year with some momentum. For once. Or just go ahead and keep staring at a blank computer screen. It is sort of soothing.

WSU: Former Washington State thrower Brock Eager was the subject of a recent S-R story. Last weekend, he won the men’s hammer throw at the Iron Wood Throws Classic. That news leads off the latest S-R local briefs column. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner offers some football betting advice in the Mercury News while also passing along the latest recruiting news. … The 2022-23 conference sports calendar slammed shut Monday when Stanford was eliminated from the College World Series. The Cardinal lost 6-4 to Tennessee. … The next wave of money distribution probably won’t include equal shares of everything. Win more, get more. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes is fine with that. … Utah athletic director Mark Harlan is making more money. … Is Colorado football actually going to live up to the hype? … Arizona is having a really good start to the 2024 recruiting cycle. … In basketball, the backcourt is sort of jumbled for Colorado. … The transfer portal has hit Stanford’s softball program.

Gonzaga: The NBA draft is Thursday. For the first time in a couple years, there will were no Zags invited to the Green Room. Jim Meehan delves into the chances Julian Strawther will be drafted (good), whether Drew Timme will hear his name (not so much) and the chances of others from around the area, like Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye (getting better). … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s has picked a new baseball coach.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, former Montana basketball coach Jim Brandenburg died this week at age 87. … Idaho State’s basketball program is in the midst of big changes. … Damian Lillard’s continued involvement with his alma mater, Weber State, has lifted both basketball programs.

Hoopfest: Shann Ferch played games in the area when he was a college player at Montana State. He has been a fixture around Hooptown (otherwise known as Spokane) for years, including the past 27 as a Gonzaga professor. And now the author is in the Hooptown USA Hall of Fame. Dave Boling caught up with Ferch, who will be inducted this week.

Mariners: Last year at this time the M’s hit bottom. Then bounced all the way back into the playoffs. Can they do it again?

Storm: Jewell Loyd has been on a roll.

