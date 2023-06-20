As Spokane ramps up for Hoopfest, medical professionals stand ready

By Ignacio Cowles The Spokesman-Review

In an event as large as Hoopfest, someone’s going to get hurt.

With thousands of players and hundreds of thousands of spectators in town, the two-day festival converts downtown Spokane into an endless series of basketball games. But with so much action, injuries are assured. With the weather forecast hotter than average and a potential for rain, that likelihood increases even further.

Dr. Nick Strasser, medical director for Hoopfest, isn’t fazed. He will be coordinating the four medical tents set up strategically around downtown, as he has the past seven years.

Last year, he and his staff cared for almost 1,000 patients over the course of the event with all manner of injuries. Most were small, with many bumps and bruises. The high-octane nature of the event led to a number of common basketball injuries, with ACL tears and Achilles tendon pain being the most common. There were also 17 concussions.

He highlighted the potential for weather to affect the event, which is not played in an air-conditioned wooden-floored gym. Many may not be acclimatized to hotter temperatures and could be caught off guard, or not used to potentially slick surfaces and slips on wet asphalt.

“This is street ball,” he said, “There will be dips and bumps and potholes.”

While the first priority is safety, the second is getting players back on the court, many of whom have traveled specifically to compete. More than 100 MultiCare medical staff members will be on site during the festival, including orthopedic surgeons, advanced care practitioners, athletic trainers and nurses who can make the final call if a player is fit to return to the court. Advanced equipment including an X-ray machine will also be present to better assess cases. The cost of all on-site care has been covered by MultiCare, which has also sponsored and outfitted a number of teams from disadvantaged communities.

The attention to detail extends to preventative care : Athletic trainers will be available this year to meet the morning influx of players wanting their feet taped before their games, which had in previous years delayed some players in reaching their assigned court.

To the general public, Strasser stressed the importance of taking precautions common for any large outdoor event: staying hydrated, having snacks on hand and looking for locations where one can stay cool. He added that the medical tents are always a free resource for anyone, player or spectator.